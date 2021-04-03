Will the weather be nice enough to eat outside on Easter?

Happy Easter weekend, Central Florida. We are tracking cooler than normal temperatures for the holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs across the interior today will be in the low-70s, and in the upper-60s along the coast. Orlando can expect mostly clear skies Saturday and Sunday, while the coast will be a bit cloudy.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Winds will be the big story this afternoon, sustained winds from 10-15 mph, with gusts more than 20 mph. Keep a light jacket handy!

Advertisement

As for your Easter Sunday, highs will be in the mid-70s. Not quite seasonal, but warmer than what we will feel today. If the beach was part of your weekend plans, a friendly reminder that there is a high risk for rip currents at all local beaches through Sunday.

TRENDING: Easter breakfast: Allison's Robins Nest Breakfast Cups

Stay safe and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app for current conditions in your neighborhood.