Winn-Dixie won't require customers to wear face masks

While many retailers across the country are requiring customers to wear face masks, Winn-Dixie says they will not be.

The supermarket chain's website says it is "strongly encouraging" its employees and associates to wear face coverings. However, Winn-Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers, will not mandate masks for customers to be able to shop in their stores.

Director of corporate communications Joe Caldwell told FOX 13 News the reason is that it does not want to "cause undue friction between our customers and associates by regulating mask mandates."

"We are adhering to all local safety mandates within each of our stores and strongly encouraging those who are medically able to wear a face covering to do so," Caldwell said, adding that the company would strongly encourage state government officials to "lead the way" in creating such mandates.

Publix announced Thursday it will be requiring customers to wear masks while shopping in its stores starting July 21. Other national retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Home Depot are also mandating masks in their stores.