With cases on the decline, Governor DeSantis looks at how and when to reopen Florida

With the stay-at-home order soon set to expire and cases starting to decline statewide, Governor DeSantis is working closely with his task force, health officials, and economic experts on how to safely reopen Florida.

The current stay-at-home order is set to expire on Thursday, April 30th. Governor DeSantis has not said yet whether the order will be extended but he and his task force are looking at how to reopen Florida nonetheless.

In a news conference on Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Orlando Health President and CEO David Strong said that positive coronavirus cases in Central Florida are on the decline, as the area has passed its peak.

"Certainly, the peak, we believe, has passed," Strong said. He believes that the peak for the greater-Orlando area was actually around April 1st and that

With that, Governor DeSantis, state officials, and health officials are looking at what exactly reopening Florida would mean.

"We’re going to make an announcement pretty soon, obviously, because we are coming up on the end of the month," Governor DeSantis said during the same news conference. "I’m less concerned about a specific date than getting it right."

The Governor believes that people need to have confidence that the state is going in a good direction. The Re-Open Florida Task Force continues to consult with health and economy experts to figure out when and how businesses can reopen safely. They also intend to look at the White House's 'Reopening America' guidelines closely.

An announcement on how Florida will reopen is expected sometime this week.

