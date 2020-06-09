Woman pregnant with 5th child takes maternity photos at Central Florida Chipotle location

article

An Orlando woman is going viral after taking maternity pictures at one of her favorite restaurants.

Jordan-Leigh Beal, a model and Youtuber, is pregnant with her fifth child.

Photo by Rebecca Shines Photography

She says one of her biggest pregnancy cravings has been Chipotle and she is obsessed, even with her hyperemesis gravidarum -- a pregnancy complication that causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and sometimes dehydration. She finds Chipotle to be one of the only foods she can actually keep down.

Photo by Rebecca Shines Photography

With that said, she felt it was very fitting to do her maternity photos at Chipotle. Rebecca Pace, of Rebecca Shines Photography, came to her aid. They got permission from Chipotle and took the photoshoot at a Lake Mary location.

Once Chipotle saw the photos, they actually emailed Jordan-Leigh a $150 gift card and some baby gifts in the mail.

Photo by Rebecca Shines Photography

Jordan-Leigh and her husband are expecting their fifth child in late July or early August. They have four other children, ranging from one- to 11-years-old.

Photo by Rebecca Shines Photography

When the baby does arrive, Jordan-Leigh says that she expects to do a Chipotle-themed newborn shoot, which will even include a burrito-themed costume.

