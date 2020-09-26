Woman stabs man with broken bottle in car, dies after being hit by truck on I-4, deputies say

article

A woman is dead after Orange County deputies say she was hit by a truck on Interstate 4 (I-4) after stabbing a man with a broken bottle and running away.

Deputies say that around 12:11 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call about an aggravated battery.

The 27-year-old male victim and the 30-year-old female suspect were traveling east on I-4 when they got into an argument.

"The victim stopped at the shoulder of I-4 near mile marker #68. The suspect broke a bottle and struck the victim," the sheriff's office said.

The woman then got out of the man's car, ran into the path of a tractor-trailer truck and was hit, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital. The truck driver sustained no injuries.

FHP is investigating.