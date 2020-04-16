Worldwide competition to find cure for COVID-19, other deadly viruses

Researchers are trying to create and kill some of the most powerful viruses in the world in an ongoing competition.

You’ve heard of the space race, but did you know there’s a race to find a cure for COVID-19? Dr. Paul Gulig, Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at the University of Florida's College of Medicine says it's happening in several counties.

"There’s been discussion which tests were better," he says. "There can be an element of competition, almost sportslike and that is we’re in this altruistically. We generally want to help human health and mankind. At UF and around the world people are working on that."

He adds that when you have a limited resource like grant funding and the demand exceeds the supply, by definition, there is competition.

"We have to have a better grant proposal than the next person or they’re going to get the money and we’re not."

However, he says it’s not just about the money.

"Whoever comes up with the best things first is going to be able to come up with bragging rights."

But even with a race in research, he believes something positive has come out of this.

"Research scientists are banning together, I think they’re coming up with ways to collaborate that they haven’t before."

Dr. Michael Pape, professor of practice at the University of Central Florida’s College of Business agrees, saying you can see the difference just by looking at ClinicalTrials.gov.

"There are 45 vaccine related clinical trials going on for COVID-19 and that is within two months. So you’ve got this type of contrast because of the pace of innovation, the ability to share information."