Youth COVID-19 infections in Florida juvenile system top 300, officials say

More than 300 youths in juvenile-justice facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases in the state system continues to steadily increase.

As of Thursday afternoon, 306 youths had tested positive, up from 290 on Tuesday, according to information from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. Also, 235 workers at juvenile-justice facilities had tested positive, up from 221 on Tuesday.

The largest numbers of youth cases have occurred at St. Johns Youth Academy, which has had 26, and Okaloosa Youth Academy, which has had 23. Systemwide, 100 of the 306 youths who had tested positive were no longer in medical isolation Thursday, the department said.

Okaloosa Youth Academy has had the largest number of workers cases, with 21. Overall, 101 of the 235 workers who had tested positive have been medically cleared to return to their jobs.

The department has taken a series of steps, including suspending visitation at the facilities, to try to prevent the spread of the disease.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.