Randi joined the Fox 35 team as the Education Reporter in October 2021.

The Atlanta native is excited to be a lot closer to the beach and explore Central Florida.

Randi most recently worked as a reporter with WBRC in Birmingham, AL where she received an EMMY and an ABBY for breaking news coverage of riots in Birmingham.

Before transitioning to news, Randi worked as a teacher for the nonprofit Teach for America. For two years, she taught ninth grade English at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina.

Randi graduated with honors from the University of Georgia with a degree in Digital and Broadcast Journalism. During her time at UGA, she was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Pamoja Dance Company, and served as president of her collegiate chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

She is also pursuing her master’s in Education Policy and Leadership from American University and is set to graduate in May 2022.

When Randi is not working, she loves spending time with her sweet pup - Grady, staying active through dance or sports, traveling, trying new restaurants, finding the best shopping deals, and spending time with her family and friends.

Randi is always looking for new story ideas and ways to serve the community. Don't hesitate to contact her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or email her at randi.hildreth@fox.com.