Celebrities, athletes revel with fans in MLB return with Zoom sing-along of ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have forced people away from baseball stadiums, it certainly hasn’t taken away the spirit of the game as FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, local FOX anchors, all-star celebrities, MLB players, mascots and devoted fans of MLB teams gathered remotely to participate in one of the largest nationwide sing-alongs of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

“And now let’s all sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game,’ Zoom style,” actor and St. Louis Cardinals fan Jon Hamm cheerfully announced, joined by a virtual entourage of celebrities, athletes, fans and familiar FOX faces partaking in the one of the oldest traditions in American sports, utilizing the now-familiar Zoom mosaic look.

Taking place during the 7th inning stretch of the Brewers/Cubs game on Saturday, July 25, the national sing-along will aim to bring viewers closer to the game while they watch from home.

Join Baseball Hall of Famers Frank Thomas and John Smoltz, WWE Superstars Braun Strowman and Lacey Evans, Jon Hamm, Andy Cohen and a host of surprise guests, are celebrating the return of baseball to FOX, even if watching the game will be a little different this year.

Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and catch the extended version of the song in the 7th-inning stretch!