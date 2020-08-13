FIU pushes back start of sports seasons

While Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to lobby for colleges and high schools to move forward with their sports seasons, Florida International University said Thursday it will delay the start of intercollegiate sports until Sept. 16.

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our top priority,” university President Mark Rosenberg said in a statement. “With this in mind, and based on input from our FIU health care experts, the informed science surrounding COVID-19 and the current circumstances in our South Florida community, FIU will postpone all intercollegiate competitions through September 16. We are making this decision in an abundance of caution.”

FIU is a member of Conference USA.