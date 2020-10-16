SEC postpones Oct. 24 game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida

article

A second scheduled game for the Florida Gators football team has been postponed as the team grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Southeastern Conference late Friday announced it will postpone the Oct 24 game between Missouri and No. 10 Florida -- the third league contest shuffled because of the coronavirus. The Tigers and Gators will now play on Halloween, Oct. 31.

The Gators reported that nearly two-dozen players and coaches test positive for COVID-19. Those and others are in quarantine. The game between the Gators and the LSU Tigers, originally scheduled for this weeked, was also postponed. The team confirmed the decision on Wednesday afternoon during a news conference.

Kentucky and Missouri were scheduled to play each other on Halloween, but that game will now be played next Saturday, Oct. 24. Kentucky had been scheduled to play at Georgia that day, but it moves to Halloween.