Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2023 schedule
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers has released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2023.
The Bucs will play three games during the preseason, starting August 11 and then 17 regular season games, starting with the game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 10.
See the full schedule below:
Preseason:
- Pittsburgh Steelers, August 11
- @New York Jets, TBA (August 17-20)
- Baltimore Ravens, August 26
Regular Season:
- @Minnesota Vikings, September 10
- Chicago Bears, September 17
- Philadelphia Eagles, September 25
- @New Orleans Saints, October 1
- Bye Week
- Detroit Lions, October 15
- Atlanta Falcons, October 22
- @Buffalo Bills, October 26
- @Houston Texans, November 5
- Tennessee Titans, November 12
- @San Francisco 49ers, November 19
- @Indianapolis Colts, November 26
- Carolina Panthers, December 3
- @Atlanta Falcons, December 10
- @Green Bay Packers, December 17
- Jacksonville Jaguars, December 24
- New Orleans Saints, December 31
- @Carolina Panthers, TBA