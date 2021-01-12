Resort hotel proposed for Winter Park
video

Resort hotel proposed for Winter Park

A huge resort could be built in a busy area of Winter Park. Some say it will help beautify a neglected area while others say it will disrupt what is a traditionally quiet neighborhood.

Golden Corral restaurants to close for good
video

Golden Corral restaurants to close for good

The National Restaurant Association says approximately three million people are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the Central Florida franchise owner of Golden Corral is announcing more restaurants will close for good.

Full impact of minimum wage amendment unknown
video

Full impact of minimum wage amendment unknown

Florida is the eighth state in the country and first in the South to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour. Some small business owners are concerned they may have to cut staff and raise prices for products or services.

Restaurant recovery hits slowdown
video

Restaurant recovery hits slowdown

Restaurant employment levels continued to rise last month but have reached a slowdown, according to the National Restaurant Association.