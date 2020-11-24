UCF's Josh Heupel leaves to become Tennessee's head coach
University of Central Florida football coach Josh Heupel has left to take over as the Tennessee Volunteers’ head coach.
Tennessee hires former UCF AD Danny White
University of Central Florida's athletic director, Danny White, is leaving the school to become the new A.D. at the University of Tennessee.
USF Coach Scott expresses respect for McKenzie Milton
UCF and USF face off on Friday. Even though this is the first UCF match for USF Head Coach Jeff Scott, he is well aware of the history this rivalry has and the traumatic sustained by McKenzie Milton two years ago.
UF, LSU game postponed due to COVID-19 cases
The game between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers has been postponed after there was an outbreak among the UF football team.
Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19
Bobby Bowden, the legendary former Florida State University head coach, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gators report 6 COVID-19 cases on football team
The Florida Gators reports six football players have tested positive for the coronavirus. It remains unclear how this might impact the season opener against Ole Miss
UCF players opt out of season
Several UCF Football players will not be playing this season, opting out due to concerns over coronavirus.
NO UCF practice on Thursday; FIU game postponed
Several college football programs have delayed practice during the coronavirus pandemic and one school has opted to postpone a game.
College football conferences debate season
Two major college football conferences are pulling all fall sports, but the it remains unclear if others may follow.
Tacko Fall staying busy lockdown
Former UCF star Tacko Fall has spent the lockdown in Boston meeting with children's groups and charities, but he is also conditioning for play when the season resumes.
McKenzie Milton on 2020 prospects
FOX 35's Adam Shadoff spoke with UCF Football's McKenzie Milton on whether the quarterback will return for the 2020 season.
UCF Football adjusting to coronavirus hiatus
The University of Central Florida Football is having to adjust after spring training was canceled.
NCAA games will be played without spectators amid coronavirus
Only essential staff and limited family attendance will be allowed at NCAA championships.