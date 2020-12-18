Companies look to use drones to deliver at-home COVID-19 tests
DroneUp's CEO Tom Walker said that they hope these test programs can pave the way for widespread deliveries.
Year in Review: Port Canaveral takes hit as COVID-19 impacts travel
The world's second-busiest cruise ship port is mostly a ghost town since COVID-19.
Universal hits capacity 10 minutes after opening as crowds pack in
Universal Orlando Resort has hit capacity several times this holiday season before noon.
Credit score warning during coronavirus pandemic
Though the CARES Act contains language to protect the credit of people who take advantage of payment deferment, problems have been reported around the country.
USPS warns of delays ahead of Christmas
The United States Post Office is warning that there will be delays in deliveries ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Delivery text scam warning
A scam is tailored for 2020 as crooks are out to trick you with simple text messages about delivery confirmations.
Small Business Saturday could make or break some
Business owner across the country are hoping that Small Business Saturday will help them recover from a slow pandemic economy.
Reasons behind the shortages at stores
Shelves are bare at many grocery stores, running short on paper products and cleaning supplies.
Avoiding social media shopping scams
More people are scrolling a lot through social media during the pandemic, but experts say beware of consumer scams.
Amazon launches new shopper panel program
Amazon wants to know more about what you are buying and the company is willing to pay for information.
Carnival cancels November cruises from Port Canaveral, Port Miami
Carnival Cruises previously canceled cruises from that all U.S. ports except for Port Canaveral and Miami for the rest of the year.
Royal Caribbean to do 'test cruises' before cruises open to the public
Cruise lines are docked right now but they are making plans to set sail soon. They have agreed to test all passengers and crew members for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean is running test cruises to prepare for reopening for business.
Central Florida Golden Corral franchise files for bankruptcy
So far in Florida, only the location in celebration is open for business - with plenty of safety and hygiene upgrades. The owner said he plans to have six of them open by the end of October and ten of them open by the end of the year.
Cruise line association says all passengers, crew will need COVID-19 tests before boarding
The new testing rule is 'effective immediately worldwide,' said a CLIA exec.
Norwegian Cruise Line suspending all sailings until December
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its 'No Sail' order for cruise ships through October 31st.
Tampa International Airport becomes first U.S. airport to offer COVID-19 tests for passengers
Airline passengers can now get their COVID-19 test results when flying at Tampa International Airport.
Report: Grocery stores stock up in case of a second COVID-19 wave
This is not only good news for consumers but also grocery store chains that had to deal with bare shelves earlier this year.
Here's how to stop receiving those political text messages on your phone
If you’ve just about had it with all the political ads on TV and the unsolicited calls encouraging you to vote for one candidate over the other, you’re not alone. However, political text messages also seem to be crowding up consumers’ phones as Election Day quickly approaches.
BBB: Cash App users scammed out of thousands of dollars after calling fake customer service number
The Better Business Bureau is warning users of Cash App after several consumers reported losing money after calling an alleged fake customer service number they found on Google.