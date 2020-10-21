Deputies: Man impersonated officer while stealing $50K worth of stuff
They said that the suspect wore a fake badge or uniform while stealing from Home Depot and Lowe’s stores in seven counties.
Florida sheriff's office warns of voter intimidation
The sender claims to have personal information and directs the receiver how to vote or there will be consequences.
3 charged in 2019 Cocoa Beach motel shooting
Cocoa Beach police officers have made arrests in a deadly shooting at an area hotel that occurred in Nov. 2019.
Police: Husband, his family ruled out as persons of interest in disappearance of Belle Isle mother
The Belle Isle Police Department said that Stephanie Chitwood Hollingworth, 50, was last seen on September 25th at her home.
Deputies: 'This week's dumbest criminals' arrested after burglary
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 41-year-old Robert Hobby and 23-year-old Marcus Reeves have been arrested on 14 charges combined.
Search underway for missing Florida woman not seen since Friday
Police said that the 44-year-old woman was last seen at the Publix located at 250 Citrus Tower Boulevard at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Search continues for missing Belle Isle mom as new information on her vehicle emerges
The search continues for a missing mother of three from Belle Isle.
Nextdoor launches map to help neighbors safely celebrate Halloween
Nextdoor's 'Treat Map' allows users to share their plans to decorate or dress up.
Volunteers search for missing mom who has not been seen in over a week
The woman reportedly suffers from some mental conditions and needs care.
Missing 78-year-old Florida man found safe, deputies say
Deputies are concerned about the man's well-being because they said that he has made statements that are concerning.
'Don't fill these out': Florida deputies warn against online quizzes
The answers to these quizzes, which often involve personal information about yourself, can give be tied to your passwords and online security.
BBB: Cash App users scammed out of thousands of dollars after calling fake customer service number
The Better Business Bureau is warning users of Cash App after several consumers reported losing money after calling an alleged fake customer service number they found on Google.
Family concerned for well-being of missing Florida woman, deputies say
Deputies said that the missing woman's family is concerned for her well-being due to suspicious social media activity.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex
Police said that a man was found dead outside of a building.
Deputies: Cybertip leads to arrest of Osceola County man for possession of child porn
Luis Alejandro Ortiz Gonzalez is being held on $11,000 bond.
Pasco sheriff's office names 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' devices
With summer break over and classes beginning across the state -- which includes online learning -- the Pasco County Sheriff's Office released a list of 15 apps, they say, parents should know about.
5 juveniles arrested after allegedly breaking into cars, Ocala Police say
Police want the public to make sure they are not leaving valuables inside their cars at night.
Search continues for Georgia mom whose toddler was found wandering alone in South Florida
The FBI is asking the public's help in the search for a missing Georgia mother of a 2-year-old who was found wandering alone by South Florida police late last month.
Florida authorities searching for missing 5-month-old boy, could be with teenage girl
Kingston and Victoria Rome were reportedly last seen in the 90th-block of Northwest 1st Circle in Williston, Florida.
BBB warns of ‘brushing’ scam: Packages from Amazon, other retailers being sent to people who didn’t order
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a scam in the U.S. that involves an unknown sender shipping boxes of unordered merchandise from online retailers, including Amazon.