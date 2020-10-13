Group pushing to keep Wekiva River clean
Neighbors living near Wekiva River in Orange County are pushing the keep the springs clean, asking Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state help woth funding to replace septic tanks.
Student has idea to save Indian River Lagoon
An eighth-grader in Central Florida has an idea to save the Indian River Lagoon.
Six sea turtle nests run over on Florida beach, FWC says
Florida wildlife officers are trying to find out who ran over six turtle nests on Captiva Island. They said it appears to have been a golf cart, or similar vehicle, that was used.
NASA images show Florida's pollution has decreased since coronavirus lockdowns began
Within one month, there has been lesson air pollution above the Sunshine State's metropolitan areas as the state went into lockdown, reports NASA.
Vulnerable sea turtles flourishing during coronavirus restrictions in Florida
In an April 18 Facebook post, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center said that its staff had discovered 79 leatherback and loggerhead turtle nests on a 9.5-mile stretch of beach that encompasses Juno Beach.
Baffle Box could help clean up Indian River Lagoon
New filters are being installed to help clean up the Indian River Lagoon. They using what's called a "Baffle Box," to eliminate toxins from the water.
Florida town is first city in nation powered completely by solar energy
It is billed as the first solar city in the United States. Babcock Ranch, near Fort Myers on state’s west coast, was developed from the beginning with a massive solar power farm generating 100 percent of the electric needs.
What is a ‘snow moon’? February’s first full moon will light up night sky over the weekend
Moongazers will get a chance to see February’s first full moon known as the "snow moon." It'll reach "peak fullness" on Sunday.
Governor DeSantis, Florida Cabinet approve land protection deals
The deals are expected to aid local water quality, support wildlife habitat and improve access to recreation
Super Bowl stadium to introduce recyclable aluminum cups to reduce plastic waste
In an effort to reduce waste at Sunday’s Super Bowl, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is ditching plastic cups.
Florida Senate ready to pass sunscreen measure
The Florida Senate is poised to approve legislation aimed at preventing local governments from banning the sale of certain types of sunscreen, fast-tracking a proposal that did not pass the Legislature last year.
Hundred of mangrove trees slashed
Hundreds of mangroves were cut down illegally in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. The state about 500 were cut, in violation of the law.
Gruters warned the bill as initially proposed “would be a massive tax increase on the public.”
Sunscreen bill moves forward in Florida House
The issue centers on a decision by Key West to ban certain types of sunscreen because of concerns that two chemicals used in the products could damage coral reefs.
Legislature tables bill to tax water bottled from Fla. springs
An effort to impose a 12.5-cent-per-gallon tax on water bottled from Florida’s springs was tabled Tuesday before facing the possibility of being defeated in a split Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee.
Metallica donates more than $500K to Australia bushfire relief efforts
Metallica donated more than $500,000 to relief efforts as the Australian bushfires continue to ravage the country.
Scientists in Florida Keys spending millions to stop coral reef deaths
Groups like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Coral Restoration Foundation are teaming up to save seven iconic reefs up and down the Florida Keys.
Deltona looks for alternative ways to recycle after slashing program
Citizens and city leaders currently make up a task force called the 'Recycling Alternative Program.'
The majority of baby sea turtles are now born female — climate change is to blame
Warming temperatures resulting from climate change are having a dramatic and potentially devastating effect on sea turtle populations — as temperatures rise, so does the temperature of the sandy beaches where turtles lay their eggs, and this means that an overwhelming majority of turtles are now born female.