Group pushing to keep Wekiva River clean
Neighbors living near Wekiva River in Orange County are pushing the keep the springs clean, asking Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state help woth funding to replace septic tanks.

Florida Senate ready to pass sunscreen measure

The Florida Senate is poised to approve legislation aimed at preventing local governments from banning the sale of certain types of sunscreen, fast-tracking a proposal that did not pass the Legislature last year.