What is melanoma and how is it different from other skin cancers?
AdventHealth Orlando's Dr. Raj Sawh-Martinez, a melanoma care expert and surgeon, explains what melanoma is and how different it is from other skin cancers.
AdventHealth Orlando: When should children be immunized? What vaccinations should children get?
Dr. Nathan Hershberger, family medicine physician from AdventHealth, explains the importance of having your family up-to-date on immunizations.
AdventHealth Orlando: Keeping kids healthy before school starts
AdventHealth Orlando's Dr. Sarah Li joined Good Day Orlando to talk back-to-school health. When do kids need a physical? Do children need an ECG or EKG screening?
AdventHealth Orlando: What are the signs of heat exhaustion?
AdventHealth's Dr. David Spurlock explains the signs of heat exhaustion and safety tips to know and look out for.
AdventHealth Orlando: What are the signs of a hernia?
Dr. Scott Bloom, a Board Certified General Surgeon with AdventHealth, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss hernias: what they are, the symptoms of them, who is at risk, and more.
AdventHealth Orlando: Here is when to go to urgent care vs emergency room
When should you go to your primary care provider, urgent care, and emergency room? What is the difference between the three? Dr. Kathleen Dixon, a family medicine physician at AdventHealth, explains.
AdventHealth Orlando: How to talk to kids about their mental health
Dr. Tina Gurnani, pediatric and adolescent psychiatrist, talks about mental health, and how to talk to kids about their mental health.
AdventHealth Orlando: Addressing the nursing shortage in Florida
AdventHealth Chief Nursing Officer Linnette Johnson discusses how the hospital is recruiting and retaining nurses, amid a nationwide shortage in the industry.
AdventHealth Orlando: Understanding Women's Health
How early should you start to see a OBGYN? What treatments can you see an OBGYN for? Doctor Erica Stockwell joined Good Day Orlando to talk about women's health.
AdventHealth Orlando: Why organ donation is so important
Dr. Bobby Nibhanupudy discussed organ donation and why it's so important.