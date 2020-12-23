Annual Elf Rappel in Orlando
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visited AdventHealth for Children, spreading holiday cheer to children. They brought with them some special elves. The annual Elf Rappel featured first responders from Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

Pandemic will transform Christmas services in 2020
At Northland Church, they’re used to welcoming thousands to their 3,000-seat sanctuary in Longwood. During the pandemic, the church is following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only opening roughly 600 seats.

Winter Park hosts annual Christmas Parade
Winter Park is not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of an annual holiday events. The Winter Park Christmas Parade went off without a hitch but with a few safety adjustments.

OIA preparing for holiday travelers
Traffic is increasing at Orlando International Airport. OIA is expecting the Thanksgiving travel season to start this coming weekend and are asking visitors to abide by safety measures established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ordering Thanksgiving to go
If you're stressed out over preparing a Thanksgiving meal during a pandemic, you may be pleased to know a number of restaurants are providing to-go turkeys and all the fixings.

Christmas lights honor COVID-19 victims
A lot of people are looking for some extra joy due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they're getting an early start on Christmas decorating. One homeowner is decorating with lights and each light will represent a victim of COVID-19.

Orlando preparing for Halloween crowds
Downtown Orlando is expecting huge crowds over the weekend for Halloween. Some are concerned this could become a COVID-19 super spreader, but city officials and bar owners are working to implement safety protocols.

Halloween decoration stolen
A 12-foot-tall Halloween decoration was swiped from a teacher's front yard in the middle of the night. Now, he wants it back.