FOX 35 Holiday Lights: Adair Street in Ocoee
Kelly Anne Fitzgerald is our winner for this week's FOX 35 Holiday Lights contest. Thousands of lights adorn her Ocoee home.
USPS warns of delays ahead of Christmas
The United States Post Office is warning that there will be delays in deliveries ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Annual Elf Rappel in Orlando
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visited AdventHealth for Children, spreading holiday cheer to children. They brought with them some special elves. The annual Elf Rappel featured first responders from Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue Department.
Orlando police officers participate in toy giveaway
Orlando police officers played Secret Santa on Saturday, handing out presents to children in the communities they serve.
Pandemic will transform Christmas services in 2020
At Northland Church, they’re used to welcoming thousands to their 3,000-seat sanctuary in Longwood. During the pandemic, the church is following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only opening roughly 600 seats.
Winter Park hosts annual Christmas Parade
Winter Park is not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of an annual holiday events. The Winter Park Christmas Parade went off without a hitch but with a few safety adjustments.
Operation Safe Holidays patrolling for package thieves
The holiday shopping season has arrived, so local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to keep criminals in check.
OIA preparing for holiday travelers
Traffic is increasing at Orlando International Airport. OIA is expecting the Thanksgiving travel season to start this coming weekend and are asking visitors to abide by safety measures established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ordering Thanksgiving to go
If you're stressed out over preparing a Thanksgiving meal during a pandemic, you may be pleased to know a number of restaurants are providing to-go turkeys and all the fixings.
Christmas lights honor COVID-19 victims
A lot of people are looking for some extra joy due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they're getting an early start on Christmas decorating. One homeowner is decorating with lights and each light will represent a victim of COVID-19.
NORAD will track Santa over Christmas holiday
A number of holiday traditions may be impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of those traditions, NORAD's tracking of Santa Claus, will still happen with a few tweaks.
Festival of Trees returns to Orlando Museum of Art
The Festival of Trees is returning to the Orlando Museum of Art but there will be enhanced safety measures.
Orlando preparing for Halloween crowds
Downtown Orlando is expecting huge crowds over the weekend for Halloween. Some are concerned this could become a COVID-19 super spreader, but city officials and bar owners are working to implement safety protocols.
Halloween safety during pandemic
We have heard a lot of warning about trick-or-treating during the pandemic. Experts offer tips on how to do it safely.
Orlando to allow drinking in streets for Halloween
Halloween is days away and the City of Orlando has announced it will permit drinking in the streets to allow for social distancing.
Halloween decoration stolen
A 12-foot-tall Halloween decoration was swiped from a teacher's front yard in the middle of the night. Now, he wants it back.
Most Americans won’t visit relatives during 2020 holiday season, survey says
They're more open to taking vacations than going to visit family, according to TravelPulse's survey.
Nextdoor launches map to help neighbors safely celebrate Halloween
Nextdoor's 'Treat Map' allows users to share their plans to decorate or dress up.
Doctors issue guidance for holiday gatherings
Doctors are seeing an increase in coronavirus patients. They have a warning for families as they prepare for the holiday season
CDC's Thanksgiving guidelines say gatherings should be small, parades considered high-risk
The CDC has released guidelines for Thanksgiving celebrations and says gatherings should remain small and among members of your household.