Year in Review: Port Canaveral takes hit as COVID-19 impacts travel
The world's second-busiest cruise ship port is mostly a ghost town since COVID-19.
More cruises canceled at Port Canaveral
More cruises have been pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus. Many travel agents say cruises could be postponed through the spring.
CDC says cruises are 'very risky' for COVID-19 exposure
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says going on a cruise is one of the riskiest activities when it comes to exposure to COVID-19.
Disney cancel cruises through January 31
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to not cruise because of high risk for exposure to COVID-19. Disney has announced it is canceling cruises through January 31, 2020/
OIA preparing for holiday travelers
Traffic is increasing at Orlando International Airport. OIA is expecting the Thanksgiving travel season to start this coming weekend and are asking visitors to abide by safety measures established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Terminal 3 Complex completed at Port Canaveral
New video has been released showing the recently completed multi-million dollar Terminal 3 Complex at Port Canaveral.
Carnival cancels November cruises from Port Canaveral, Port Miami
Carnival Cruises previously canceled cruises from that all U.S. ports except for Port Canaveral and Miami for the rest of the year.
Royal Caribbean to do 'test cruises' before cruises open to the public
Cruise lines are docked right now but they are making plans to set sail soon. They have agreed to test all passengers and crew members for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean is running test cruises to prepare for reopening for business.
Cruise line association says all passengers, crew will need COVID-19 tests before boarding
The new testing rule is 'effective immediately worldwide,' said a CLIA exec.
Norwegian Cruise Line suspending all sailings until December
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its 'No Sail' order for cruise ships through October 31st.
Tampa International Airport becomes first U.S. airport to offer COVID-19 tests for passengers
Airline passengers can now get their COVID-19 test results when flying at Tampa International Airport.
COVID-19 could keep snowbirds away from Florida, here's why
According to a survey published by the Canadian government in 2018, Canadians spend about 6.5 billion in Florida every year.
Proposed bill would have TSA perform temperature checks before flights
It's part of a bipartisan bill that calls for a temperature check pilot program at airports.
Mom asked to leave Southwest flight with son, 2, because he wasn't wearing a mask, she says
A mother says she was "humiliated" when she was escorted off a Southwest flight Saturday because her 2-year-old was snacking without a mask prior to takeoff.
Travelers Care provides professional travel companion
Travelers Care provides a professional travel companion to fly with you or your loved ones alleviating the potential nightmares and mitigates the risk of traveling alone.
Enhanced COVID-19 screening ending at U.S. airports
International travelers will no longer be screened for COVID-19 when entering the United States. International traffic at Orlando International Airport dropped by 98 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.
'Savi's Workshop' to reopen at Disney's Hollywood Studios, allows guests to build lightsabers
Guests can reportedly construct their own lightsaber, bringing it to life with the power of a kyber crystal.
Families booking 'schoolcations' at luxury resorts
Instead of learning from home, why not let your children study remotely at a luxury resort? Families are booking what's called schoolcations where kids can attend online classes while the parents enjoy a five-star resort.
Brevard Zoo to offer free admission to children in September
The Brevard Zoo has several safety measures in place to keep guests safe from COVID-19.
SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica now open 7 days out of the week, parks announce
As a reminder, all guests must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park's enhanced health and safety protocols.