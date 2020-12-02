Disney cancel cruises through January 31
Disney cancel cruises through January 31

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to not cruise because of high risk for exposure to COVID-19. Disney has announced it is canceling cruises through January 31, 2020/

OIA preparing for holiday travelers
OIA preparing for holiday travelers

Traffic is increasing at Orlando International Airport. OIA is expecting the Thanksgiving travel season to start this coming weekend and are asking visitors to abide by safety measures established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Families booking 'schoolcations' at luxury resorts
Families booking 'schoolcations' at luxury resorts

Instead of learning from home, why not let your children study remotely at a luxury resort? Families are booking what's called schoolcations where kids can attend online classes while the parents enjoy a five-star resort.