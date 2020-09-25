U.S. Navy's newest destroyer named after fallen Florida sailor
The ship is named after a Central Floridian and it will be commissioned this weekend.
World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103
Lynn hosted a popular BBC radio show during WWII in which she sent messages to British troops abroad and performed the songs they requested.
ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket, bringing U.S. Space Force plane into orbit
The Atlas V rocket is scheduled to bring a military space plane for the U.S. Space Force into orbit.
Wounded Warrior Project commits $10 million to helping veterans impacted by coronavirus pandemic
The Wounded Warrior Project said that they will give financial assistance to veterans who are unable to meet their food or shelter needs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of US troops raising the flag at Iwo Jima
One of the most famous photographs ever was taken during the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II. This is described as one of the bloodiest battles in our nation's history.
Husband, father, veteran: 'American Sniper' Chris Kyle left enduring legacy
Feb. 2, 2020 is the seventh anniversary of the retired Navy SEAL’s death whose career was documented in the bestselling “American Sniper” autobiography and later blockbuster film.
Military training could translate to Florida college credits
Florida lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation that would allow service members and veterans to receive college credits for their military training, with the goal of saving time and money.
Monument honoring fallen Daytona officers destroyed in accident
The monument cost around $15,000.
Missiles fired at 2 Iraqi bases housing US troops, US defense officials confirm
"More than a dozen" ballistic missiles were launched at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops in retaliation to the killing of a top Iranian general, defense officials confirmed.
Florida charity will use your Christmas tree to make canes for veterans
Do you have a Christmas tree that you need to dispose of?
Texas man who transforms leftover Christmas trees into canes for veterans receives 1,000 donations
A central Texas man was overwhelmed by the response after he put out a call asking his local community to donate their leftover Christmas trees to him instead of throwing them out so that he could turn them into canes for veterans in need.
Military family gets creative with annual Christmas photo while dad’s away
One military family found a way to get the everyone into a Christmas photo despite dad being away from the family this holiday season.
Plan could help military members gain college credits
Service members and veterans could use their military experience for course credits at Florida public universities, colleges and career centers under a proposal approved Wednesday by a Senate panel.
Daytona Lagoon offers free all-day pass for veterans and active-duty military on Veteran's Day
A great deal for veteran's and active-duty military members.
Have excess Halloween candy? Operation Gratitude seeks sweet donations to put in military care packages
Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization focused on giving back to military and public service personnel, is asking for donations for its annual Halloween Candy Give-Back.
Veterans and fireworks
Wounded Warrior project takes veterans to ride the waves
Honoring Our Veterans: Soldier Cemetery Project
Veterans memorial fire in Volusia County
