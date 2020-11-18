Orlando City ready for first MLS playoff match
Orlando City is preparing for its first MLS playoff match in club history. The Lions will face off against New York City FC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, at noon.
Orlando Pride preparing for North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride is preparing for their upcoming match in North Carolina. The team is looking on the bright side of how other players can grow in the absence of Alex Morgan.
Lions prep for Chicago
Orlando City SC is focusing on its next match this coming Saturday against Chicago.
Some fans allowed at Orlando City SC home matches
Orlando City SC has announced that fans will be allowed to attend three upcoming matches in a limited capacity.
MLS is Back Tournament: Final preview
After 50 games spanning an entire month, 143 goals scored (at a healthy average of almost three per game), and endless uses of the word “bubble”, the MLS Is Back Tournament finally reaches its conclusion.
Orlando City to resume season play on Wednesday
Major League Soccer has not been spared the coronavirus as many teams have been impacted. Orlando City is expected to play on Wednesday night.
Orlando Pride withdrawing from NWSL Challenge Cup
The Orlando Pride will withdraw its participation in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup after some players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Club announced on Monday.
Lions, Pride players happy to get back to training
Orlando City Soccer and the Orlando Pride are back at training, practicing social distancing and working outdoors.
MLS says plans to resume season in mid-May is 'extremely unlikely'
The MLS said that they still aim to play as many games as possible and that they currently have enough dates to play the entire season, but they acknowledged that this could be difficult to do.
Orlando Pride has special training regimens during hiatus
Before the Coronavirus hiatus, the Orlando Pride would have been in the middle of their preseason training camp right now.
Orlando City Soccer Club addresses MLS suspension due to coronavirus concerns
This decision comes after the NBA decided on Wednesday night to suspend its season. Two NBA players have now tested positive for coronavirus.
USWNT prepares for match in Orlando
The United States women's national team will open the first round of the SheBelieves Cup, facing off against England at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando
Orlando City Soccer Club breaks ground on training facility
Orlando City Soccer Club is getting ready to open a brand new training facility.
Toni Pressley back to soccer after battling breast cancer
Two days before the last game of the Orlando Pride's season, Toni Pressley is returning to the sport after months of recovery following a diagnosis of breast cancer.
US men's soccer to play Canada in Orlando in November
The U.S. men's soccer team will play its Nov. 15 home Nations League match against Canada at Orlando, Florida.
Orlando City takes on Montreal
Orlando City takes on NYC
Orlando City hosts Vancouver on Saturday
Orlando City introduce eco-friendly uniforms
Orlando Pride season opener this Sunday
