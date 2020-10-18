Health care workers get free Super Bowl tickets from NFL
video

Some nurses at Sarasota Memorial Hospital received a surprise guest during a Zoom meeting on Thursday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed gratitude for frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus and extended an invitation to attend the Super Bowl for free.

Bucs giving out swag to fans
video

Excitement is building in Tampa as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl, which will played at Raymond James Stadium.

Recipe: Smoked Buffalo chicken dip

Last week's Thursday night game between the Chiefs and the Bills was at first postponed, then moved to Monday. Despite all of the craziness, our Dr. BBQ discovered fans are still hungry for football any day of the week.

Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay
video

FOX 35's David Martin visits what is arguably some of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in Florida. In Leesburg, fans gather at a backyard replica of Lambeau Field.

Bucs training camp starting soon
video

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pushed back the date their rookies are supposed to report. A group of about 10 players got in a workout on Monday. Official training starts July 28.

Tom Brady walks into stranger's home
video

Tom Brady is getting comfortable in Tampa, maybe too comfortable. He recently walked into the house of a stranger, mistaking the man's house for that of Coach Byron Leftwich.