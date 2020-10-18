Keeping the Super Bowl Experience COVID-safe
The NFL plans to allow 22,000 fans to attend Super Bowl LV next month, 7,500 of whom are vaccinated health care workers. The reduced capacity is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care workers get free Super Bowl tickets from NFL
Some nurses at Sarasota Memorial Hospital received a surprise guest during a Zoom meeting on Thursday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed gratitude for frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus and extended an invitation to attend the Super Bowl for free.
Bucs giving out swag to fans
Excitement is building in Tampa as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl, which will played at Raymond James Stadium.
Recipe: Smoked Buffalo chicken dip
Last week's Thursday night game between the Chiefs and the Bills was at first postponed, then moved to Monday. Despite all of the craziness, our Dr. BBQ discovered fans are still hungry for football any day of the week.
Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay
FOX 35's David Martin visits what is arguably some of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in Florida. In Leesburg, fans gather at a backyard replica of Lambeau Field.
Jones goes over 100 yards again for Bucs in loss to Bears
While Tampa Bay's high-profile running backs were non-factors Thursday night, Ronald Jones went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game.
Bucs take on the Bears Thursday night
Tampa Bay is in Chicago on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET. Location: Soldier Field.
Dolphins to let fans attend home opener in limited capacity
Coronavirus cases in Florida have dipped to some of the lowest number reported in months.
Miami Dolphins to allow up to 13,000 fans at home opener
The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 20, a decision that divided political leaders and upset the visiting coach.
'Fins will wear Shula patch this season
The Miami Dolphins will wear a patch to honor Don Shula this season.
Bucs training camp starting soon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pushed back the date their rookies are supposed to report. A group of about 10 players got in a workout on Monday. Official training starts July 28.
49ers will fly 'Black Lives Matter' flag at Levi's Stadium
The 49ers will fly the flag next to the California state flag and the United States flag.
Tom Brady walks into stranger's home
Tom Brady is getting comfortable in Tampa, maybe too comfortable. He recently walked into the house of a stranger, mistaking the man's house for that of Coach Byron Leftwich.
City of Tampa employee catches Tom Brady working out in closed park, mayor says
“I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman during a live-streamed, joint update on the cities’ response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Tom Brady and wife, Gisele, donate to provide 750,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay
In one of his first moves as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, donated an amount that would pay for 750,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay.
Tom Brady making a home in Florida
Tom Brady and wife Gisele have found a rental home in the Tampa area as he prepares to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
'I'm going to Disney World': Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes at Magic Kingdom on Monday
The Super Bowl MVP got to say something that he's wanted to say his whole life: "I'm going to Disney World."
Super Bowl champ Derrick Nnadi celebrates by paying shelter's dog adoption fees
Super Bowl champion Derrick Nnadi sponsored all dog adoptions at the KC Pet Project.
Millions expected to call out sick Monday after Super Bowl
Are you feeling a little sick? There is a lot of stuff going around, or at least it might seem that way at work Monday where millions are expected to call out sick the day after the Super Bowl.
International Space Station tweets photo of Miami prior to Super Bowl kick-off
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared a photo Sunday showing Miami Gardens from outer space ahead of Super Bowl LIV.