City of Tampa employee catches Tom Brady working out in closed park, mayor says
“I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman during a live-streamed, joint update on the cities’ response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Tom Brady and wife, Gisele, donate to provide 750,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay
In one of his first moves as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, donated an amount that would pay for 750,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay.