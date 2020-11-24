Students compete in NASA culinary challenge
NASA holds an annual cooking challenge to ask high school student to create and prepare a meal which astronauts could enjoy in space.
NASA fixes issues on SpaceX Dragon capsule's propellant heaters
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is approaching the International Space Station, expected to arrive on Monday evening. There were some technical issues with the capsule's propellant heaters which were resolved by NASA engineers.
SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station
A SpaceX rocket carrying four astronauts is bound for the International Space Station.
NASA's fist crewed mission ready for launch
Four NASA astronauts are preparing to blast off from Cape Canaveral as part of the the SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX Crew-1 Mission astronaut departure
NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, to the International Space Station.
Historic launch weekend on Space Coast
The clock is ticking toward the next historic crewed mission from Cape Canaveral. The launch was pushed from Saturday to Sunday, but crowds are already starting to stake out spots along the Space Coast to watch.
Crew-1 mission launch pushed to Sunday
SpaceX and NASA are pushing the Crew-1 astronaut mission to the Space Station to Sunday.
NASA outlook under Joe Biden
As Central Florida prepares for another crewed launch this weekend, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he will step down in the coming year.
Water spotted inside crater on sunlit side of Moon
NASA says there is water inside a crater on the Moon which is believed to assist future lunar colonization efforts.
Crew-1 launch may be delayed
The next crewed mission that is slated for November may be delayed.
NASA researching asteroid millions of miles away
NASA is using a spacecraft to explore an asteroid that is 200 million miles away from earth.
NASA delays ISS mission launch
NASA is pushing back its next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The next Dragon Capsule was supposed to launch on Halloween. Now, a mid-November launch date is being targeted.
2nd NASA, SpaceX manned mission delayed until November
A NASA official said that they are now targeting early-to-mid November for the next manned mission.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on fifth attempt
SpaceX finally was able to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Tuesday after multiple delays.
NASA’s new space toilet on its way to the International Space Station
'Its features improve on current space toilet operations and help NASA prepare for future missions,' NASA says.
'Resilience': Astronauts name vehicle for next manned mission
During a news conference with the astronauts, the group announced that they have named the vehicle that will take them into space 'Resilience.'
SpaceX aiming for Halloween launch date for next crew
The next crewed mission to the International Space Station is scheduled for October 31.
Tracking space junk
The International Space Station has had many close calls with space junk. NASA is one of several agencies that track the orbital debris. There are more than 100 million pieces of junk surround the planet.
NASA wants to pay companies to collect dirt from the Moon for them
NASA says that they are soliciting commercial companies to provide proposals for the collection of space resources. They specifically want moon "dirt" or rocks from any location on the lunar surface.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral carrying Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral early Friday morning.