SpaceX Crew-1 Mission astronaut departure
video

SpaceX Crew-1 Mission astronaut departure

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, to the International Space Station.

Historic launch weekend on Space Coast
video

Historic launch weekend on Space Coast

The clock is ticking toward the next historic crewed mission from Cape Canaveral. The launch was pushed from Saturday to Sunday, but crowds are already starting to stake out spots along the Space Coast to watch.

NASA outlook under Joe Biden
video

NASA outlook under Joe Biden

As Central Florida prepares for another crewed launch this weekend, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he will step down in the coming year.

NASA delays ISS mission launch
video

NASA delays ISS mission launch

NASA is pushing back its next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The next Dragon Capsule was supposed to launch on Halloween. Now, a mid-November launch date is being targeted.

Tracking space junk
video

Tracking space junk

The International Space Station has had many close calls with space junk. NASA is one of several agencies that track the orbital debris. There are more than 100 million pieces of junk surround the planet.