People start lining up for President Trump's Friday rally in Florida
President Trump will return to Florida on Friday, October 16th, for a Make America Great Again rally in Ocala.
Pres. Trump addresses supporters in Sanford for 'Make America Great Again' rally
President Donald Trump arrived in Sanford on Monday, just days after a doctor said he is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
President Trump to speak at campaign event in Sanford on Friday
You can register to attend the event on President Trump's website.
Car parade to support President Trump goes through I-4 in Orlando, video shows
Throughout the nation, Trump supporters have organized car and boat parades to show support for his 2020 election campaign.
President Trump to campaign in battleground states, Florida and North Carolina, on Tuesday
The White House says Trump will stop in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday to remind voters there of his conservation and environmental protection efforts in the Everglades region.
3 teens arrested after jumping Mar-a-Lago wall with loaded AK-47
Three teenagers were arrested after scaling a wall at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort while carrying a loaded AK-47 in a backpack, police said Wednesday.
President Trump calls Florida voting system 'safe and secure,' encourages absentee ballot or vote-by-mail
The President previously called for the 2020 election to be delayed, arguing that unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.
Hundreds take part in Central Florida boat parade held in honor of President Trump
Video of the parade for President Trump showed hundreds of boats, lined with both American and Trump flags, moving through the water of Brevard County.
Trump warns governors he’ll deploy military across US to ‘solve the problem for them’ amid protests
The president said that he has strongly recommended to every governor to deploy National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate” the streets until violence has been quelled.
President Trump, First Lady to attend Daytona 500, White House official confirms
The President and First Lady will attend 'The Great American Race' in Daytona on Sunday.
Deputies: Florida man threatened to kill President Trump in Facebook Live video
Chancy Devonte Lump was reportedly upset following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
President Trump to hold 'homecoming' rally in South Florida
The campaign rally is happening at the BB&T Center in Sunrise at 7:00 p.m.
'It's time to impeach him,' protestors say outside of President Trump's Central Florida event
People who do not support the president protested his visit to Central Florida on Thursday.
President Trump speaks in the Villages, signs executive order on Medicare
President Donald Trump spoke in The Villages on Thursday.
Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district
In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.
President Trump to sign Medicare executive order in Central Florida on Oct. 3
President Donald Trump is coming back to the Sunshine State.
Governor DeSantis raises money to back President Trump
Gov. Ron DeSantis, on behalf of the Republican Party of Florida, is raising money to back President Donald Trump amid an impeachment inquiry and allegations of trying to pressure Ukraine’s leader to help in the 2020 election.