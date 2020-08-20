Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency in Florida for 60 more days

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a state of emergency for another 60 days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis made the announcement in Miami, where the city is tightening up some of its reopening processes. The state of emergency was originally issued in March and then extended again in May as a response to the coronavirus.

Last week, DeSantis said he would slash enough spending from the state’s proposed $93.2 billion budget to keep lawmakers from having to address a coronavirus-fueled loss in tax revenues before the November elections.