Gov. DeSantis praises Florida Primary elections, says officials did a 'really good job'
Unofficial results showed 3.89 million, or 28.12 percent, of Florida’s nearly 13.84 million registered voters participated in the primary.
Florida could look at U.S. Department of Labor loan to cover unemployment benefits
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the loan idea is under review.
Governor DeSantis hosts roundtable discussing how to let visitors safely inside assisted living facilities
Mary Daniel has been advocating for herself and others with loved ones in long-term care facilities.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'Be prepared' for Isaias
Gov. Ron DeSantis advised residents on Florida’s east coast to remain alert as the “ragged eye” of Hurricane Isaias continues to churn towards the Atlantic shore on Saturday.
Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency in Florida for 60 more days
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a state of emergency for another 60 days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis made the announcement in Miami, where the city is tightening up some of its reopening processes. The state of emergency was originally issued in March and then extended again in May as a response to the coronavirus.
Gov. DeSantis announces $500 million to raise salaries of Florida teachers
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that will raise teacher's salaries. He said that he hopes this will entice more people to go into teaching and help them have a good minimum salary and meet end's meet.
Visit Florida approves budget, but more money eyed
Last week, DeSantis said he would slash enough spending from the state’s proposed $93.2 billion budget to keep lawmakers from having to address a coronavirus-fueled loss in tax revenues before the November elections.
Gov. DeSantis warns that restaurants, bars breaking capacity limits will have their license suspended
Governor DeSantis urged Florida residents to keep appropriate physical distance, practice good hygiene, wash your hands, and wear a mask when you cannot socially distance.
Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis welcome in baby girl
The First Lady of Florida tweeted on Monday morning that they "Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mami, to the world."
Political committee for Governor Ron DeSantis tops $1.2 million in December
The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis collected $1,242,269 during the month.
Governor DeSantis pushes e-verify requirement for all Florida employers
The Governor said that he wants to crack down on illegal immigration by requiring all employers in Florida to use the federal e-verify system.
Governor Ron DeSantis and wife expecting third child
The DeSantis family is getting bigger!