Brevard Zoo releases 370-pound sea turtle back into the ocean
The sea turtle just finished a successful rehabilitation stint at the zoo's healing center.
VIDEO: 3-legged bear takes Diet Coke from Central Florida garage
This bear is seen regularly in the Central Florida neighborhood.
Brevard Zoo to offer free admission to children in September
The Brevard Zoo has several safety measures in place to keep guests safe from COVID-19.
Six sea turtle nests run over on Florida beach, FWC says
Florida wildlife officers are trying to find out who ran over six turtle nests on Captiva Island. They said it appears to have been a golf cart, or similar vehicle, that was used.
Female snake hunter catches 17-foot python in Florida
Florida wildlife officials announced on Tuesday that 5,000 invasive Burmese pythons have been removed from the Everglades.
WATCH: Florida police take kangaroo into custody
"Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?" the department tweeted.
Police dog demonstrates correct way, and the wrong way, to wear a face mask
After a few failed, and hilarious, attempts, K-9 Lucky finally gets it right.
Woman, 72, gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park after getting close to take photos
The 72-year-old unnamed woman got within 10 feet of the bison “multiple times” while at her Bridge Bay Campground to take photos before it attacked, the National Park Services wrote in a press release.
'He was always there with us': Family recreates photo with dog from first grade to graduation
The Bliss family in New Hampshire has shared many good times with their dog Ruger, who is now facing a terminal cancer diagnosis.
Health officials say pets can catch COVID-19 from humans, advise social distancing
The FDA advises that you avoid dog parks and public places. They also said to keep your dogs on a leash and keep cats indoors.
Three cownose stingray pups born at The Florida Aquarium
After an hour of labor, another cownose ray stingray was born inside The Florida Aquarium in Tampa.
2 spoonbill chicks hatch, thriving at Brevard Zoo
Roseate spoonbills are typically found in wetlands throughout South America, Central America, the Caribbean, and the southeastern United States.
Florida animal shelter's kennels empty 'for the first time in history' after every dog adopted
For the first time in its history, a Florida animal shelter's kennels were completely emptied after all of the dogs were adopted.
Good Samaritan rescues kittens from dumpster, found in bag full of garbage, Florida shelter says
The Florida shelter said that the three kittens were found in a plastic bag mixed in with garbage.
Cuteness alert: Zoo Miami welcomes endangered clouded leopard kittens
Providing exactly what's needed in these trying times, Zoo Miami has shared images of two clouded leopard cubs.
Immunotherapy could soon cure cancer in dogs, researchers say
It is still in clinical trials right now but the research is said to be promising.
Cursing dog collar will let you know what your pup is really thinking when it barks
A new dog collar spits out a curse word every time your dog barks.
UCF biologist invents first pesticide-free method of killing fire ants
UCF Biologist invents the first non-pesticide method of killing fire ant colonies.
Coors Light will help cover fees for 1,000 people to adopt a dog for Valentine’s Day
Lonely millennials who think Valentine's Day is overrated may want to adopt a furry friend and Coors Light is offering to help.