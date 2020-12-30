UCF's John Hanley on historic context of Capitol riot
This is an unprecedented day in United States history after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol Building to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes.
Election results protested in Orange County
Pro-Trump supporters held protests in other cities, including Orlando. Dozens gathered at the Orange County Republican Party headquarters to voice concerns over unfounded claims of voter fraud.
Security expert Dave Benson on Capitol riot
Experts are calling this storming of the U.S. Capitol Building a security breach, the likes of which we have not seen.
Pro-Trump protesters storm Capitol Building
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
All eyes on U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia
All eyes are on Georgia as the state is holding two runoff races for the U.S. Senate. The results could have a huge impact on which party controls the Senate and the direction of public policy.
Sheriff Judd sworn-in for fifth term
One of Florida's most vocal law enforcement officers begins his fifth term as Polk County Sheriff. It is a position Grady Judd holds close to his heart.
GOP senators to challenge election results
Congress will certify results from the Electoral College this week, but at least a dozen Republican senators will take the rare step to challenge the results.
GOP senators, led by Cruz, to object to Electoral College certification, demand emergency audit
The lawmakers call for an electoral commission to be established to audit results.
Stimulus check increase stalls in U.S. Senate
It's looking less likely that stimulus relief checks will be increased because of a standoff in the U.S. Senate.
Congress will meet again over coronavirus relief bill
The coronavirus stimulus relief bill is stalled once again as Congress is debating additional funding while also negotiating keeping the federal government open through the new year.
McConnell congratulates President-elect Joe Biden
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect, officially defeating Donald Trump in a vote of the Electoral College. The vote will be certified by Congress in January.
COVID relief talks continue
Congress is under pressure to complete another coronavirus relief bill.
CPAC coming to Orlando in 2021
The Conservative Political Action Committee is moving its annual conference from Maryland to Orlando next year. The four-day event is expected to draw thousands of participants.
Biden names first cabinet picks
News of a coronavirus vaccine and word the President-elect Joe Biden can begin his transition to the White House helped boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 30,000 points.
Friendship across the political aisle
Some Central Florida lawmakers have been working across the aisle with each other.
Transition begins for Biden along with cabinet picks
President Donald Trump has asked that agency that handles the presidential transition begin working with President-elect Joe Biden. Trump was still not conceding the race just at Biden was beginning to assemble his cabinet picks.
Forgiving student loans
President-elect Joe Biden is considering student loan debt relief for millions of Americans. He is urging Congress to take action though he could also use the power of an executive order.
Lawmakers question heads of Twitter and Facebook
Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. questioned practices by Twitter and Facebook related to alleged election interference by both platforms.
Florida Legislature swears in new members
Florida has officially certified the results of the Nov. 3 election. Lawmakers convened in Tallahassee on Tuesday for a swearing-in ceremony.
Lawmakers wrangle over coronavirus relief
Nearly eight months into the coronavirus pandemic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging action on a COVID-19 relief package. Republicans say legislation should focus on targeted relief.