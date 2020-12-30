Election results protested in Orange County
Pro-Trump supporters held protests in other cities, including Orlando. Dozens gathered at the Orange County Republican Party headquarters to voice concerns over unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Pro-Trump protesters storm Capitol Building
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

McConnell congratulates President-elect Joe Biden
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect, officially defeating Donald Trump in a vote of the Electoral College. The vote will be certified by Congress in January.

CPAC coming to Orlando in 2021
The Conservative Political Action Committee is moving its annual conference from Maryland to Orlando next year. The four-day event is expected to draw thousands of participants.

Biden names first cabinet picks
News of a coronavirus vaccine and word the President-elect Joe Biden can begin his transition to the White House helped boost the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 30,000 points.

Transition begins for Biden along with cabinet picks
President Donald Trump has asked that agency that handles the presidential transition begin working with President-elect Joe Biden. Trump was still not conceding the race just at Biden was beginning to assemble his cabinet picks.

Forgiving student loans
President-elect Joe Biden is considering student loan debt relief for millions of Americans. He is urging Congress to take action though he could also use the power of an executive order.

Lawmakers wrangle over coronavirus relief
Nearly eight months into the coronavirus pandemic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging action on a COVID-19 relief package. Republicans say legislation should focus on targeted relief.