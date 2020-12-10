SpaceX Starship crash-lands during highest test flight
video

SpaceX Starship crash-lands during highest test flight

SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

NASA outlook under Joe Biden
video

NASA outlook under Joe Biden

As Central Florida prepares for another crewed launch this weekend, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he will step down in the coming year.

ULA scrubs launch of Atlas V
video

ULA scrubs launch of Atlas V

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying the NROL-101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office has been scrubbed.

NASA delays ISS mission launch
video

NASA delays ISS mission launch

NASA is pushing back its next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The next Dragon Capsule was supposed to launch on Halloween. Now, a mid-November launch date is being targeted.