Dragon-2 cargo capsule carries supplies to Space Station
A Dragon-2 cargo capsule lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday, carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket launch of NROL-44
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday.
SpaceX Starship crash-lands during highest test flight
SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.
Two Air Force bases renamed as Space Force facilities
Vice President Mike Pence visited Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday to announce the renaming of two military installations as Space Force bases.
SpaceX launch delayed until Sunday
SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday morning after a launch planned late Saturday morning was scrubbed.
Pence to visit Cape Canaveral
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Cape Canaveral on Wednesday.
SpaceX could have two Dragon capsules docked at ISS
SpaceX plans to launch a Dragon Cargo capsule on Saturday morning to deliver items to the International Space Station.
Musk: Humans to mars in matter of years
NASA wants to return to the moon in 2024, but Elon Musk is thinking bigger than that -- he thinks humans can be on Mars by 2026.
Students compete in NASA culinary challenge
NASA holds an annual cooking challenge to ask high school student to create and prepare a meal which astronauts could enjoy in space.
Patrick AFB named finalist for Space Force HQ
Brevard County is one of six locations in the running to be home to the Space Force headquarters.
NASA fixes issues on SpaceX Dragon capsule's propellant heaters
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is approaching the International Space Station, expected to arrive on Monday evening. There were some technical issues with the capsule's propellant heaters which were resolved by NASA engineers.
SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station
A SpaceX rocket carrying four astronauts is bound for the International Space Station.
Preparing for liftoff inside a Dragon Crew capusule
SpaceX has another crewed launch planned for Saturday. We take a closer look at what the experience is like inside the SpaceX Dragon Crew capsule.
NASA outlook under Joe Biden
As Central Florida prepares for another crewed launch this weekend, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says he will step down in the coming year.
ULA scrubs launch of Atlas V
The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrying the NROL-101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office has been scrubbed.
Water spotted inside crater on sunlit side of Moon
NASA says there is water inside a crater on the Moon which is believed to assist future lunar colonization efforts.
Crew-1 launch may be delayed
The next crewed mission that is slated for November may be delayed.
SpaceX scrubs 15th Starlink satellite mission
No new launch date has been released.
NASA researching asteroid millions of miles away
NASA is using a spacecraft to explore an asteroid that is 200 million miles away from earth.
NASA delays ISS mission launch
NASA is pushing back its next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The next Dragon Capsule was supposed to launch on Halloween. Now, a mid-November launch date is being targeted.