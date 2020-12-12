UCF's Josh Heupel leaves to become Tennessee's head coach
University of Central Florida football coach Josh Heupel has left to take over as the Tennessee Volunteers’ head coach.
Keeping the Super Bowl Experience COVID-safe
The NFL plans to allow 22,000 fans to attend Super Bowl LV next month, 7,500 of whom are vaccinated health care workers. The reduced capacity is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care workers get free Super Bowl tickets from NFL
Some nurses at Sarasota Memorial Hospital received a surprise guest during a Zoom meeting on Thursday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed gratitude for frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus and extended an invitation to attend the Super Bowl for free.
Bucs giving out swag to fans
Excitement is building in Tampa as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl, which will played at Raymond James Stadium.
Tennessee hires former UCF AD Danny White
University of Central Florida's athletic director, Danny White, is leaving the school to become the new A.D. at the University of Tennessee.
Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapses on court
Like most of his teammates, Keyontae Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson's ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle.
Orlando Magic hold first day of training camp
The Orlando Magic now know when they will open the season and how fans can enjoy the games. Friday marked the first day of training camp.
Orlando hosting half-marathon
Central Florida is getting ready for its first major foot race since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Orlando is hosting a socially distant half-marathon.
Daytona 500 will have limited fans
The Daytona International Speedway will have a limited number of fans for the 2021 Daytona 500.
USF Coach Scott expresses respect for McKenzie Milton
UCF and USF face off on Friday. Even though this is the first UCF match for USF Head Coach Jeff Scott, he is well aware of the history this rivalry has and the traumatic sustained by McKenzie Milton two years ago.
Isaac, other NBA players meet with Pope Francis
The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac joined other NBA players for a meeting with Pope Francis. The Pope wanted to meet with the players to talk about how the NBA is using its platform to promote social justice reform.
Orlando City ready for first MLS playoff match
Orlando City is preparing for its first MLS playoff match in club history. The Lions will face off against New York City FC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, at noon.
Deltona kicked out of football playoffs due to COVID-19 exposure
The coronavirus has knocked Deltona High School out of the football playoffs. The team was exposed to COVID-19 after a player from the team Deltona defeated last week tested positive for the virus.
Recipe: Smoked Buffalo chicken dip
Last week's Thursday night game between the Chiefs and the Bills was at first postponed, then moved to Monday. Despite all of the craziness, our Dr. BBQ discovered fans are still hungry for football any day of the week.
Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay
FOX 35's David Martin visits what is arguably some of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in Florida. In Leesburg, fans gather at a backyard replica of Lambeau Field.
Jones goes over 100 yards again for Bucs in loss to Bears
While Tampa Bay's high-profile running backs were non-factors Thursday night, Ronald Jones went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game.
Bucs take on the Bears Thursday night
Tampa Bay is in Chicago on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET. Location: Soldier Field.
Melbourne High School football team quarantined
The entire football team at Melbourne High School is in quarantine due to concerns over a COVID-19 case. The team will no forfeit its next two games.
Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19
Bobby Bowden, the legendary former Florida State University head coach, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida, Ole Miss teams kneel in moment of unity before kickoff
It was the first game for both teams since the SEC announced it would play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.