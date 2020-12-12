Health care workers get free Super Bowl tickets from NFL
video

Health care workers get free Super Bowl tickets from NFL

Some nurses at Sarasota Memorial Hospital received a surprise guest during a Zoom meeting on Thursday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed gratitude for frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus and extended an invitation to attend the Super Bowl for free.

Bucs giving out swag to fans
video

Bucs giving out swag to fans

Excitement is building in Tampa as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl, which will played at Raymond James Stadium.

Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapses on court
video

Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapses on court

Like most of his teammates, Keyontae Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson's ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle.

Orlando hosting half-marathon
video

Orlando hosting half-marathon

Central Florida is getting ready for its first major foot race since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Orlando is hosting a socially distant half-marathon.

Isaac, other NBA players meet with Pope Francis
video

Isaac, other NBA players meet with Pope Francis

The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac joined other NBA players for a meeting with Pope Francis. The Pope wanted to meet with the players to talk about how the NBA is using its platform to promote social justice reform.

Recipe: Smoked Buffalo chicken dip

Recipe: Smoked Buffalo chicken dip

Last week's Thursday night game between the Chiefs and the Bills was at first postponed, then moved to Monday. Despite all of the craziness, our Dr. BBQ discovered fans are still hungry for football any day of the week.

Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay
video

Biggest Packers fans south of Green Bay

FOX 35's David Martin visits what is arguably some of the biggest Green Bay Packers fans in Florida. In Leesburg, fans gather at a backyard replica of Lambeau Field.