It's back! Guests can now park hop again at Walt Disney World
Disney guests must make a reservation for the first park they plan to visit and enter the first park prior to going to the second park.
Preview of Jurassic World VelociCoaster
Universal Orlando has released a video offering a preview of its next big attraction, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
Strike teams visit theme parks for COVID-19 compliance
Orange County strike teams are visiting area theme parks to see if they are compliant with COVID-19 safety precautions.
Union: 8,800 part-time Disney employees laid off as parks struggle
However, the union also announced that they have come to an agreement with Disney that there will be no permanent layoffs.
Disney union leaders react to layoff announcement
The company announced it will be laying off 28,000 part-time and full-time workers between its parks in Florida and California. Nearly 6,700 are non-union workers.
How will theme parks operate as state begins Phase 3 of reopening?
Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that Florida will be moving into Phase 3 of reopening.
Smaller attractions in Orlando bouncing back
Some businesses in the shadow of some of Orlando's larger theme parks are beginning to show signs of bouncing back after the coronavirus pandemic.
Universal Orlando extends nearly 5,400 furloughs, signaling slow recovery
Universal Orlando Resort began to furlough employees in May after paying employees for several weeks following the shut down of their parks in March.
SeaWorld lays off nearly 1,900 employees at Orlando parks, report says
SeaWorld operates a dozen parks across five states.
Some rides to board every row at Universal
Universal is changing some social distancing rules on rides in hopes of speeding up lines.
'Savi's Workshop' to reopen at Disney's Hollywood Studios, allows guests to build lightsabers
Guests can reportedly construct their own lightsaber, bringing it to life with the power of a kyber crystal.
Workforce reduction expected at SeaWorld Entertainment
More layoffs could be coming to Florida's tourism industry. SeaWorld Entertainment filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday indicating some furloughed workers would not be returning.
Crowds return to theme parks for Labor Day
Theme parks around Orlando reached capacity or met reservation thresholds on Labor Day. It's a sight for sore eyes after a summer slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SeaWorld Orlando deal allows unlimited visits through 2021 for just $110
The deal is good for all residents of the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Orlando man accused of hitting Disney security guard over face mask
Orange County deputies said the incident happened when Toro went to EPCOT with his family last week.
Disney will allow guests to wear Halloween costumes when visiting Magic Kingdom this fall
The typical fall event planned for Magic Kingdom -- 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' -- was canceled earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Florida theme park leaders say there have been no outbreaks at the parks, encourage visitors to return
John Sprouts, the VP CEO Universal Parks and Resorts, added that "I think we’ve been able to prove that all of us can operate safely and create not only a great environment for guests but a safe environment for the guests."
Disney World will continue to have reduced hours in November
There has been no announcement regarding the park's plans for Christmas.
SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica now open 7 days out of the week, parks announce
As a reminder, all guests must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park's enhanced health and safety protocols.
'Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway' ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios runs without sound and animations
The video, which was taken on July 16th, captured the entire ride and it is eerily quiet and still.