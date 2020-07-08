Carnival cancels November cruises from Port Canaveral, Port Miami
Carnival Cruises previously canceled cruises from that all U.S. ports except for Port Canaveral and Miami for the rest of the year.
Royal Caribbean to do 'test cruises' before cruises open to the public
Cruise lines are docked right now but they are making plans to set sail soon. They have agreed to test all passengers and crew members for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean is running test cruises to prepare for reopening for business.
Cruise line association says all passengers, crew will need COVID-19 tests before boarding
The new testing rule is 'effective immediately worldwide,' said a CLIA exec.
Norwegian Cruise Line suspending all sailings until December
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its 'No Sail' order for cruise ships through October 31st.
Tampa International Airport becomes first U.S. airport to offer COVID-19 tests for passengers
Airline passengers can now get their COVID-19 test results when flying at Tampa International Airport.
COVID-19 could keep snowbirds away from Florida, here's why
According to a survey published by the Canadian government in 2018, Canadians spend about 6.5 billion in Florida every year.
Proposed bill would have TSA perform temperature checks before flights
It's part of a bipartisan bill that calls for a temperature check pilot program at airports.
United Airlines to make rapid COVID-19 tests available to some passengers
United plans to offer COVID-19 tests for passengers flying from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Hawaii.
'Savi's Workshop' to reopen at Disney's Hollywood Studios, allows guests to build lightsabers
Guests can reportedly construct their own lightsaber, bringing it to life with the power of a kyber crystal.
Brevard Zoo to offer free admission to children in September
The Brevard Zoo has several safety measures in place to keep guests safe from COVID-19.
SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica now open 7 days out of the week, parks announce
As a reminder, all guests must make a reservation in advance to help manage capacity in line with the park's enhanced health and safety protocols.
Disney World offering 4-day ticket deal for $49 a day to Florida residents
The new 'Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket' options offer guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount.
Busch Gardens announces Howl-O-Scream will still happen -- with modifications and social distancing
Get ready to scream: Busch Gardens says Howl-O-Scream is still happening this year.
Over 12,000 cruise ship workers stuck at sea months after shutting down: report
Some of the workers haven't touched dry land since March.
Cruise lines suspend operations until at least Oct. 31 amid COVID-19 pandemic
“This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry,” said the Cruise Lines International Association in a statement.
Norwegian extends cruise cancellations through Oct. 31
Cancellations extend beyond CDC no-sail order, which goes until Oct. 1.
Walt Disney World delays reopening of some resorts as COVID-19 cases in Florida spike
Walt Disney World Resort said that future reopening dates are still subject to change and reservations can still be modified to other Disney Resort hotels if needed.
Bahamas to close to U.S. travelers starting Wednesday
The Bahamas are closing to U.S. travelers starting at midnight on Wednesday.
WATCH: Here's an inside look at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom on reopening day
Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopen on Wednesday.
Walt Disney World begins reopening their parks this weekend, here's what you need to know before going
Things will look and feel a lot different upon reopening, as new safety measures are in place and several changes around the parks have been made.