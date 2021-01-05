County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida
Here is a county-by-county list of where and when people 65 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Florida.
Orange County receives 20K additional coronavirus vaccines
Orange County now has about 20,000 coronavirus vaccines to give out. Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday discussed how they will be distributed. Officials say more than 22,000 county residents have already received the vaccine and they are increasing daily vaccinations from 1,500 to 2,000.
Florida Congressional leaders react to protest outside U.S. Capitol
The House and Senate had convened for a joint session to confirm Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory but protests erupted outside the Capitol
Florida reports 17,783 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day increase
That brings Florida's total infections since the start of the pandemic to 1,409,906.
Election results protested in Orange County
Pro-Trump supporters held protests in other cities, including Orlando. Dozens gathered at the Orange County Republican Party headquarters to voice concerns over unfounded claims of voter fraud.
Security expert Dave Benson on Capitol riot
Experts are calling this storming of the U.S. Capitol Building a security breach, the likes of which we have not seen.
Guns drawn as protesters stormed Capitol
Shocking video and photographs showed lawmaker ducking for cover and seeking shelter as pro-Trump protesters stormed the building.
Lake County resumes COVID-19 vaccinations after receiving 12K doses
They opened up last week for people who made appointments by phone, but the county quickly decided to switch to a first-come, first-served distribution model.
Warning: Scammers tricking Florida seniors into paying for COVID-19 vaccines
The health departments in Pasco and Pinellas counties say they have discovered fake Eventbrite websites to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations.
AdventHealth now offering COVID vaccine to Volusia public safety workers
Dr. Joe Smith says it's able to do this because AdventHealth got nearly 4 times more vaccines in its first shipment than expected -- nearly 20,000 doses -- and more vaccines are coming in.
Below normal temperatures for Central Florida to continue
Another strong cold front on the way for Florida!
Publix to administer COVID-19 vaccine in select Florida counties
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that one of the state's largest grocery store chains will assist in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine through its pharmacies.
Legislation floats local preemption for Florida's seaports
Local governments would be unable to impose a wide variety of regulations on any of the state’s 15 seaports, under a bill filed Tuesday by Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton.
Scott, Rubio remain mum on election certification vote
Amid increasing pressure from outgoing President Donald Trump, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are staying tight-lipped on how they will vote Wednesday when Congress is set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
COVID-19 long haulers share experiences of inhalers, hazy lung X-rays
There are several people who report long-term conditions after battling COVID-19, including hazy lung X-rays and inhaler usage.
Spectators moved online for annual Epiphany celebration dive
Divers will soon take to the water in Tarpon Springs for the annual Epiphany celebration. The historic event usually attracts thousands of people, but because of the pandemic things will look much different this year.
Resort hotel proposed for Winter Park
A huge resort could be built in a busy area of Winter Park. Some say it will help beautify a neglected area while others say it will disrupt what is a traditionally quiet neighborhood.
Vaccination training in Seminole County
COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across Florida. Now, many are being trained to help vaccinate others.
Pet parasite drug ivermectin touted as COVID-19 treatment
A drug used to treat parasites in animals has been touted as a possible COVID-19 treatment. It is available for human consumption but some scientists say you should take it under medical supervision. Others say results are inconclusive.
Marion County begins coronavirus vaccinations
Marion County health officials say it will take them until March to get through all requests for the coronavirus vaccine. In the meantime, the county says it has done well administering the vaccine they have.