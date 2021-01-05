Orange County receives 20K additional coronavirus vaccines
Orange County now has about 20,000 coronavirus vaccines to give out. Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday discussed how they will be distributed. Officials say more than 22,000 county residents have already received the vaccine and they are increasing daily vaccinations from 1,500 to 2,000.

Election results protested in Orange County
Pro-Trump supporters held protests in other cities, including Orlando. Dozens gathered at the Orange County Republican Party headquarters to voice concerns over unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Scott, Rubio remain mum on election certification vote

Amid increasing pressure from outgoing President Donald Trump, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are staying tight-lipped on how they will vote Wednesday when Congress is set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Resort hotel proposed for Winter Park
A huge resort could be built in a busy area of Winter Park. Some say it will help beautify a neglected area while others say it will disrupt what is a traditionally quiet neighborhood.

Marion County begins coronavirus vaccinations
Marion County health officials say it will take them until March to get through all requests for the coronavirus vaccine. In the meantime, the county says it has done well administering the vaccine they have.