Counties turning to Eventbrite to schedule vaccinations
Brevard County held its second day of COVID-19 vaccinations. Several counties, including Brevard, are using Eventbrite, a social media platform which is typically used for concerts.
Shark washes ashore at Melbourne Beach
A Brevard County woman was out for a walk on Melbourne Beach when she stumbled across a large shark that had washed ashore.
Business sets up GoFundMe for family of toddler killed
Toys intended for a 2-year-old who was tragically shot and killed inside a Cocoa home are being donated by the toddler's family. Their kindness is being matched by the community in the form of GoFundMe account set up for the family.
Community raising money for COVID victims' funerals
A Brevard County teacher lost her fight with COVID-19, the school district said. A day later, who mother passed away from the virus.
Steel traps are severely hurting wild animals
A bobcat had to be put down after being injured when it was caught in an illegal trap in Brevard County. The young cat was missing its left-front leg, which experts say is a sign that it was injured by a trap.
ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket launch of NROL-44
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday.
Crump files lawsuits in death of Gregory Edwards
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump has filed lawsuits against the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and the City of West Melbourne after the death of Gregory Edwards, an inmate who died in custody at the county jail.
SpaceX launch delayed until Sunday
SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday morning after a launch planned late Saturday morning was scrubbed.
SpaceX could have two Dragon capsules docked at ISS
SpaceX plans to launch a Dragon Cargo capsule on Saturday morning to deliver items to the International Space Station.
Patient accused of killing health center employee
An employee at a behavioral health center in Melbourne was fatally shot on Wednesday. Friends say he was a selfless man who cared for others.
More cruises canceled at Port Canaveral
More cruises have been pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus. Many travel agents say cruises could be postponed through the spring.
Grading the quality of Indian River Lagoon
The Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County has been dealing with algae blooms and runoff for years.
Disney cancel cruises through January 31
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to not cruise because of high risk for exposure to COVID-19. Disney has announced it is canceling cruises through January 31, 2020/
New video released after deputy-involved shooting
New video has been released in the investigation into a deputy-involved shooting in Cocoa
Patrick AFB named finalist for Space Force HQ
Brevard County is one of six locations in the running to be home to the Space Force headquarters.
Brevard County Sheriff's Office policy on deadly force
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office policy on deadly force comes under scrutiny after deputy fatally shoots two teenagers.
Protests erupt after deputy-involved shooting
Protests were held in Cocoa on Wednesday, where participants demanded more information in the fatal shooting of two teenagers by a Brevard County sheriff's deputy.
