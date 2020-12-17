Business sets up GoFundMe for family of toddler killed
Toys intended for a 2-year-old who was tragically shot and killed inside a Cocoa home are being donated by the toddler's family. Their kindness is being matched by the community in the form of GoFundMe account set up for the family.

Steel traps are severely hurting wild animals
A bobcat had to be put down after being injured when it was caught in an illegal trap in Brevard County. The young cat was missing its left-front leg, which experts say is a sign that it was injured by a trap.

Crump files lawsuits in death of Gregory Edwards
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump has filed lawsuits against the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and the City of West Melbourne after the death of Gregory Edwards, an inmate who died in custody at the county jail.

Disney cancel cruises through January 31
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to not cruise because of high risk for exposure to COVID-19. Disney has announced it is canceling cruises through January 31, 2020/