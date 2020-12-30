Lake County changing how vaccine is distributed
Lake County changing how vaccine is distributed

More counties are rolling out coronavirus vaccines. Lake County on Wednesday announced they will be distributing on a first come, first served basis after running into problems with their appointment system.

Arrest made in connection to Mount Dora double homicide
Arrest made in connection to Mount Dora double homicide

A woman has been arrested, accused of providing a false statement to law enforcement officers. Investigators said she failed to call 911 after discovering two convenience store owners in distress following a shooting. The two have since died.

Students set up food bank at school
Students set up food bank at school

Students in Lake County are helping their peers put food on tables. They have set up a food bank for students, staff, teachers, and their families.