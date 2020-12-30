Lake County experiences delay in COVID-19 vaccinations
There is no fee for the vaccine and appointments are necessary, they added.
Lake County changing how vaccine is distributed
More counties are rolling out coronavirus vaccines. Lake County on Wednesday announced they will be distributing on a first come, first served basis after running into problems with their appointment system.
New Lake County Animal Shelter opens
The Lake County Animal Shelter has just opened a new facility which is 70 percent larger than their older building.
New video shows suspect in Mount Dora fatal shooting
Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Brett Meade is addressing the release of new surveillance video from inside T & N Market, where the owners were killed during a fatal robbery.
FOX 35 Holiday Lights: Gatewood Gallery of Lights
Two houses in Minneola are getting into the holiday spirit. The over 14,000 lights are synchronized to holiday music. There is also a place where children can drop a letter to Santa.
Community honors murder victims
It was an outpouring of support for family and friends of a couple killed in an armed robbery in Mount Dora.
Arrest made in connection to Mount Dora double homicide
A woman has been arrested, accused of providing a false statement to law enforcement officers. Investigators said she failed to call 911 after discovering two convenience store owners in distress following a shooting. The two have since died.
Police say woman found shooting victims in distress, left without calling 911
Investigators with the Mount Dora Police Department said Undrea Dixon, 32 provided a sworn statement to detectives stating that she had entered the store on the night of the shootings, and saw nothing.
Escaped inmate captured after crash
An inmate escaped custody on Thursday after hitting an officer with a shovel and stealing his truck, authorities say.
Murder suspect granted bond
A woman accused of killing her husband and burying his body in their yard has been granted bond.
Second victim dies following shooting
A deadly robbery in Lake County is now a double-murder after a second victim has died.
Search for gunman who shot store owners
A manhunt is still underway for a suspect in a deadly robbery in Mount Dora.
A husband and wife were shot during a robbery at a convenience story in Mount Dora.
Death investigation underway in Clermont
A pool technician discovered the bodies of three people inside a Clermont home. Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.
What happened to Trenton Duckett?
Trenton Duckett vanished 14 years ago. The Lake County child's family believes he is still alive.
Veteran captures hearts on TikTok
A veteran is going viral in a TikTok video in which he talks about enlisting before the invasion of Okinawa.
Corrections officers faces charge in murder of inmate
A corrections officer in Florida is accused of killing an inmate. Details of an investigation into the alleged incident remain sealed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Students set up food bank at school
Students in Lake County are helping their peers put food on tables. They have set up a food bank for students, staff, teachers, and their families.
Florida county warns voters to beware of misinformation, intimidation
Voters are advised that before they share a post, a link, or email that contains election information, please check with their local election office.
Lake County Christmas tree farm business harassed over mask policy
A Central Florida Christmas tree farm is receiving harassment over mask policy.