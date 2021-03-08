Floridian's wait for latest round of stimulus funding to hit the bank
Eligible Americans across the country are about to get a big boost in their bank account. The White House says some people will receive the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus checks as soon as this weekend.
New details on deadly Sanford house fire
FOX 35 is learning new details on a deadly fire out of Sanford. An officer called in the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. By the time crews arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed. A woman and her two dogs were unable to escape.
Trial date set in Nicole Montalvo murder case
A trial date has been set in the murder case of a mother from Osceola County. Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, were both in court on Friday to go over evidence that will be used in the trial. The two are accused of killing Otero-Rivera's estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo, two years ago.
Arrest made in pursuit connected to homicide invesigation
Police say a black SUV involved in a traffic stop on Thursday in Osceola County is connected to a murder in Orlando. The driver, Elijah Wilson, is charged with fleeing and eluding officers and driving on a suspended license. No additional information is being released at this time.
Multiple fatalities in Orlando crash involving children
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says it is investigating a crash in Orange County that has resulted in multiple fatalities, including children.
FHP: Multiple fatalities in Orlando crash involving children
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says it is investigating a crash in Orange County that has resulted in multiple fatalities, including children.
Missing Orlando man case turns to homicide investigation after autopsy
This week dive teams searched the waters of Lake Monroe to find clues in the death of 69-year-old Bernard Morton.
Small businesses adapt to survive pandemic
One year after the start of the pandemic, some small businesses are thriving, beating the odds in these tough times. We talk to owners of a comic bookstore, a women's fashion boutique, and a high-end toys and kids clothing store to see how they have had to adapt to survive.
Post-pandemic workplace changes
We're getting a better look at the trends in commercial real estate which could help determine if thousands of workers will continue to work remotely after the pandemic or return to the office.
Evermore Orlando Resort complex adding luxury hotel
A new hotel is coming to the attractions area near Walt Disney World. Construction crews broke ground at the site of the Evermore Orlando Resort. This luxury resort complex is home to several hotels as well as multi-family vacation rentals.
Evermore Orlando Resort complex coming to attractions area
A new hotel is coming to the attractions area near Walt Disney World. Construction crews broke ground at the site of the Evermore Orlando Resort. This luxury resort complex will be home to several hotels as well as multi-family vacation rentals.
Sea turtles suffer mystery illness
Sea turtles along Florida's Atlantic Coast from Jacksonville to Brevard County are washing up on shore. Researchers say they have a mysterious illness and wildlife experts are trying to identify the cause.
Orlando metro area ranked most deadly in nation for pedestrians
For another year in a row, the Orlando metro area has ranked as the most dangerous place in the nation for pedestrians.
Gov. DeSantis talks about lowering vaccine eligibility age
Governor Ron DeSantis was in Sumter County on Wednesday as vaccine distribution expands in the state.
Ivanka Trump participates in food giveaway
Ivanka Trump was in Apopka on Tuesday as part of an effort to distribute food boxes to needy families. People were able to drive up at the City of Destiny Church and receive a box of food, all made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Push to eliminate underlying conditions note
A Central Florida lawmaker wants to get rid of the form that people with underlying health conditions need in order to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Fight against gang violence making progress
Orange County deputies say their fight against gang violence is working. Sheriff John Mina formed a task force that made 150 arrests between August and October of last year, and they seized more than 100 guns.
Vaccinations to begin for those 60 and older
After focusing for more than two months on vaccinating seniors against COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state will authorize giving shots to people ages 60 and older. The change will take effect March 15.
Parents fighting for prom, expanded graduation
Parents in Volusia County are fighting to bring back prom and let more people attend graduation ceremony. FOX 35 News spoke with a mother who's leading that effort.
UCF nursing students getting hands-on experience
Nursing students at the University of Central Florida are branching off campus to get some real-life training in the fight against COVID-19. Some 200 student nurses who are assisting in vaccinating Central Florida.