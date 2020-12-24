School supply kits for students
video

School supply kits for students

Seminole County students who switched from remote learning to in-class learning received a school supply kit compliments of the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools.

Bringing COVID-19 vaccines to seniors
video

Bringing COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

Every Central Florida county is now distributing COVID-19 vaccines as the state reports another 15,000-plus cases. One county is even bringing the vaccine to senior citizens.

I-4 Ultimate Project on schedule
video

I-4 Ultimate Project on schedule

The coronavirus pandemic helped to accelerate construction on the I-4 Ultimate Project. The Florida Department of Transportation has announced the non-tolled lanes of the work are in their permanent configuration.

Seminole County delivers PPE to nursing homes
video

Seminole County delivers PPE to nursing homes

Health experts are reminding people to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. On Saturday, Seminole County Emergency Management delivered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to nursing homes, cautioning residents to stay safe until the coronavirus vaccine is widely distributed.

Dog mauled to death by other dogs
video

Dog mauled to death by other dogs

Two dogs were caught on camera mauling another dog to death. One dog will be put down by Seminole County Animal Services, but the other dog will remain with its owner. The incident happened outside a business in Sanford.

Dog killed in attack by another dog
video

Dog killed in attack by another dog

A dog owner said her pet was killed by a neighbor's dog. While they mourn the loss they are also wondering if Seminole County Animal Services could have done more to prevent the attack.

Disney intern paralyzed after car crash
video

Disney intern paralyzed after car crash

A 23-year old college student, just a month into a job at Disney World, was paralyzed and nearly killed after being struck by a drunken driver. Gabby Murillo will do her best to walk again as she begins her recovery at a rehabilitation center in Altamonte Springs.