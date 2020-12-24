Detectives investigate body found in Sanford
Sanford police detectives are investigating the discovery of a body located in an area where a woman was reported missing. Authorities have identified the body.
School supply kits for students
Seminole County students who switched from remote learning to in-class learning received a school supply kit compliments of the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools.
Bringing COVID-19 vaccines to seniors
Every Central Florida county is now distributing COVID-19 vaccines as the state reports another 15,000-plus cases. One county is even bringing the vaccine to senior citizens.
Vaccinating in Seminole County may include door delivery
Officials in Seminole County are putting together a plan to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to people's doors. The county is expecting 12,000 more Pfizer vaccine doses this week.
Grieving mom creates foundation that helps families deal with loss of a child
An Altamonte Springs mother is turning her grief into action after she saw her 17-month old daughter killed while out for a family bike ride.
I-4 Ultimate Project on schedule
The coronavirus pandemic helped to accelerate construction on the I-4 Ultimate Project. The Florida Department of Transportation has announced the non-tolled lanes of the work are in their permanent configuration.
Esthetician using UV lights to sanitize against COVID-19
A skin care specialist in Seminole County is using UV lights to help sanitize against the coronavirus.
Seminole State College students attend drive-thru graduation
Seminole State College hosted a drive-thru graduation for their students on Wednesday. It’s the first in-person ceremony they’ve had since December of 2019.
Seminole County delivers PPE to nursing homes
Health experts are reminding people to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. On Saturday, Seminole County Emergency Management delivered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to nursing homes, cautioning residents to stay safe until the coronavirus vaccine is widely distributed.
Dog mauled to death by other dogs
Two dogs were caught on camera mauling another dog to death. One dog will be put down by Seminole County Animal Services, but the other dog will remain with its owner. The incident happened outside a business in Sanford.
Audit details Joel Greenberg's spending habits
New documents show what former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg spent money own during his tenure.
Small pharmacy preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Greenwood Pharmacy owner is preparing to receive the coronavirus vaccine at its Lake Mary location.
Sanford holding open container Small Business Saturday
As tourists crowd Central Florida theme parks, area small business owners are hoping to draw locals for Small Business Saturday.
Parents demand mask choice at schools
Some parents in Seminole County are upset their kids still have to wear masks while at school. The district said the policy will remain in place.
Disney intern paralyzed after car crash
A 23-year old college student, just a month into a job at Disney World, was paralyzed and nearly killed after being struck by a drunken driver. Gabby Murillo will do her best to walk again as she begins her recovery at a rehabilitation center in Altamonte Springs.
Firefighter breaks quarantine after testing positive for COVD-19
A Seminole County firefighter who tested positive for the coronavirus is being disciplined for breaking quarantine.