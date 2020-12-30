Hundreds who camped out for COVID-19 vaccine receive shot
First-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. It was a second day of vaccinations for the county.
Camping out to receive COVID-19 vaccine
A line of cars were rolling into Daytona Stadium with seniors awaiting their COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds poured into a parking lot to camp out overnight. Only 1,000 people were permitted inside.
Volusia County announces some changes to vaccine plan
Volusia County has enacted new changes regarding crowd control for those seniors who are waiting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Volusia seniors camp out for a vaccine
Volusia County is rolling out the coronavirus vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis and that has resulted in long lines.
Wrong-way driver had license revoked in 2000
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared more details about a wrong-way driver who crashed into a vehicle on I-95, killing two teenagers on vacation from Wisconsin.
Friends mourn siblings killed in wrong-way crash
A brother and sister were killed by an alleged carjacking suspect who was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 95 on Tuesday night. The news has left their hometown in Wisconsin devastated.
2 siblings killed in wrong-way crash on I-95
A driver heading the wrong way down Interstate 95 slammed into another car, killing two siblings. Police said the driver who called the crash was a carjacking suspect.
Christmas at the beach: Cold front keeps crowds away
There were a minimal amount of people at the beaches in Volusia County as a cold front moved in dropping temperatures on Christmas Day.
Toymakers hard at work to make toys for kids
Many charities are seeing a drop in toy donations this year. That has motivated a group of retired friends in Edgewater who worked to create handmade toys for children in need.
Crowds out for last minute Christmas shopping
Last minute holiday shoppers were out on Christmas Eve to get gifts. Some retailers are providing traditional shopping while others are catering to new patterns dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Community raises money for 'Taco Bell Joe'
A community has raised thousands of dollars for a Taco Bell employee in South Daytona.
Coronavirus cases climb in Volusia County
Volusia County is experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases, as leaders begin to make plans for vaccination distribution.
New video released in officer-involved shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department has released video recorded by a body camera worn by an officer involved in a shooting.
Officer-involved shooting in Daytona Beach
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Daytona Beach. The incident happened late Thursday night at the Icon One Daytona apartments
FDLE clears officers in Holly Hill schooting
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed an investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill. The Daytona Beach police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in that shooting.
Disabled man beaten by stranger in DeLand
A man is accused of beating a disabled man and then fleeing. The victim, who was attacked on Sunday near First Class Barbers, had to be taken to the hospital.
Manatee with bike tire wrapped around torso free of tire
Wheelie, the manatee who went viral for being spotted with a bicycle tire wrapped around its torso, is back at Blue Spring State Park.
FDOT w ants to redesign parts of A1A in Ormond Beach
A busy road in Volusia County could be getting a facelift. Traffic can get hectic along State Road A1A in Ormond Beach, so the Florida Department of Transportation wants to add raised medians.
Delivery driver rescues elderly man from burning house
A local delivery driver in New Smyrna Beach, Florida was on his route when he noticed a home was on fire. He rushed into action and saved an elderly resident.
Homicide suspect captured
A homicide suspect was taken into custody in Volusia County on Thursday. Jermaine Jackson was wanted in the death of a man killed during a card game the day before Thanksgiving.