Camping out to receive COVID-19 vaccine
video

Camping out to receive COVID-19 vaccine

A line of cars were rolling into Daytona Stadium with seniors awaiting their COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds poured into a parking lot to camp out overnight. Only 1,000 people were permitted inside.

Crowds out for last minute Christmas shopping
video

Crowds out for last minute Christmas shopping

Last minute holiday shoppers were out on Christmas Eve to get gifts. Some retailers are providing traditional shopping while others are catering to new patterns dictated by the coronavirus pandemic.

FDLE clears officers in Holly Hill schooting
video

FDLE clears officers in Holly Hill schooting

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed an investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill. The Daytona Beach police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in that shooting.

Homicide suspect captured
video

Homicide suspect captured

A homicide suspect was taken into custody in Volusia County on Thursday. Jermaine Jackson was wanted in the death of a man killed during a card game the day before Thanksgiving.