Finals days of Bike Week 2021
This is the final weekend of Bike Week in Daytona Beach. Business owners say they have seen the strongest turnout for crowds since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Naked Cowboy talks to FOX 35 about his arrest
The popular Naked Cowboy is speaking out to FOX 35 News about his arrest in Daytona Beach. Robert Burck, 51, who is widely known for wearing only white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat while playing a brightly colored guitar, was arrested Saturday, accused of violating the city's panhandling Ordinance.
'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Daytona Beach
A Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and cited for panhandling while working a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Police chief warns Bike Week attendees to be safe, avoid 'shenanigans'
Caught on camera: a daredevil in Daytona Beach jumping over a draw bridge as Bike Week gets underway. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young tells FOX 35 News that he had no doubts this year’s Bike Week could be as crazy as ever, despite the pandemic.
Bike Week kicks off this weekend in Daytona Beach
Bike Week kicks off this weekend in Daytona Beach and it will look a little different from years past. Vendors who were forced out of Biketoberfest last year are back. The city has granted permits for outside entertainment as long as businesses include it in the master plan and limit capacity.
Threats at airport appear to come from overseas
Authorities believe they have tracked threats at the Daytona Beach International Airport to Switzerland but there are still no leads on a suspect. Threats were also received at other airports around the country, including Orlando International Airport.
Daytona Beach preparing for Spring Break 2021
One of the biggest spring break hot spots in the country is Daytona Beach, and the city is bracing for impact. Authorities expect crowds to be no different than compared to past years despite the pandemic, but additional staff will be brought in to make sure COVID safety guidelines are being followed.
3 killed in small place crash in Georgia
Three people are dead following a single-engine plane crash. The aircraft, which was bound for Daytona Beach , crashed just after takeoff in Gainesville, Georgia.
Volusia County working on ordinance to allow e-bikes on the beach
The Volusia County Council has moved forward with an effort to allow electric bicycles, or e-bikes, on its beaches following state laws that passed last year.
Daytona State College evacuated after threat
Daytona State College was evacuated on Tuesday because of a threat on campus. The school said the threat was made specifically by someone who was live on social media while on campus. Students, faculty, and staff were all allowed back within a couple of hours.
Daytona Beach businesses excited about Speedweeks
The first race of Speedweeks will be held on Tuesday, leading up to Sunday's Daytona 500, and like at the Super Bowl, attendance will be much smaller. Retailers and hotels are hopeful the crowds will still show up despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Technology to connect officers to counselors
Daytona Beach Police will soon have 24/7 access to a live mental health counselor when responding to 911 calls. The goal is to provide immediate counseling to a person in crisis and reduce confrontations with police.
Poles preventing beach driving behind Hard Rock Hotel
Beach driving is a staple along Volusia County's coast, but some recently erected poles are posing some new obstacles behind the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach.
Daytona Beach Buc-ee’s to open in March
Construction crews have been putting the finishing touches on the Buc-ee’s at the northeast corner of LPGA Boulevard and Interstate 95.
Woman fatally struck while walking to work
A resident of First Step Shelter in Daytona Beach was struck and killed early Monday morning.
Bike Week will go on with some changes
The vote to move forward with the Bike Week master plan was approved Wednesday night with a 6-1 vote.
New video released in officer-involved shooting
The Daytona Beach Police Department has released video recorded by a body camera worn by an officer involved in a shooting.
Officer-involved shooting in Daytona Beach
An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Daytona Beach. The incident happened late Thursday night at the Icon One Daytona apartments
FDLE clears officers in Holly Hill schooting
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed an investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill. The Daytona Beach police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in that shooting.