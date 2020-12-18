Finals days of Bike Week 2021
This is the final weekend of Bike Week in Daytona Beach. Business owners say they have seen the strongest turnout for crowds since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Naked Cowboy talks to FOX 35 about his arrest
The popular Naked Cowboy is speaking out to FOX 35 News about his arrest in Daytona Beach. Robert Burck, 51, who is widely known for wearing only white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat while playing a brightly colored guitar, was arrested Saturday, accused of violating the city's panhandling Ordinance.

'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Daytona Beach
A Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and cited for panhandling while working a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Bike Week kicks off this weekend in Daytona Beach
Bike Week kicks off this weekend in Daytona Beach and it will look a little different from years past. Vendors who were forced out of Biketoberfest last year are back. The city has granted permits for outside entertainment as long as businesses include it in the master plan and limit capacity.

Threats at airport appear to come from overseas
Authorities believe they have tracked threats at the Daytona Beach International Airport to Switzerland but there are still no leads on a suspect. Threats were also received at other airports around the country, including Orlando International Airport.

Authorities believe they have tracked threats at the Daytona Beach International Airport to Switzerland but there are still no leads on a suspect. Threats were also received at other airports around the country, including Orlando International Airport.

Daytona Beach preparing for Spring Break 2021
One of the biggest spring break hot spots in the country is Daytona Beach, and the city is bracing for impact. Authorities expect crowds to be no different than compared to past years despite the pandemic, but additional staff will be brought in to make sure COVID safety guidelines are being followed.

Daytona State College evacuated after threat
Daytona State College was evacuated on Tuesday because of a threat on campus. The school said the threat was made specifically by someone who was live on social media while on campus. Students, faculty, and staff were all allowed back within a couple of hours.

Daytona Beach businesses excited about Speedweeks
The first race of Speedweeks will be held on Tuesday, leading up to Sunday's Daytona 500, and like at the Super Bowl, attendance will be much smaller. Retailers and hotels are hopeful the crowds will still show up despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Technology to connect officers to counselors
Daytona Beach Police will soon have 24/7 access to a live mental health counselor when responding to 911 calls. The goal is to provide immediate counseling to a person in crisis and reduce confrontations with police.

FDLE clears officers in Holly Hill schooting
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has completed an investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill. The Daytona Beach police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in that shooting.