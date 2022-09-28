Man dies in New Smyrna Beach home while awaiting rescue
A 67-year-old man died while waiting to be rescued from rushing flood waters in New Smyrna Beach
Orlo Vista residents homes under water, say enough is enough
Three lakes merged into one giant lake, pouring flood waters into the Orlo Vista neighborhood
Florida residents rushed to get their belongings amid rising flood waters
Residents in Kissimmee had to rush back home to gather their belongings Friday since flood waters may possibly rise post Hurricane Ian
Seminole County prepares for post-Hurricane Ian flooding
Multiple sandbag locations have reopened in Seminole County as officials warn residents that water can continue to rise
Disney, Universal reopening after weathering Hurricane Ian
Orlando theme parks that temporarily shut their doors in the face of Hurricane Ian are beginning to reopen.
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Join FOX in our support of the American Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Bodies become exposed at Florida cemetery
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery have become exposed after Hurricane Ian causes major destruction to Florida
Watch: Firefighters smash car window to rescue woman from Ian floodwaters
Firefighters in Naples waded through deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian pounded Florida’s west coast.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to Category 1, dangerous winds, storm surge continue to batter Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa just after 3 p.m. ET, bringing catastrophic storm surge and winds to the state.
Cat rescued in Lee County during rushing flood waters from Hurricane Ian
A cat was rescued in Bonita Springs following a storm surge from Hurricane Ian's landfall
Hurricane Ian brings heavy rain, wind to Downtown Orlando
Heavy rain has begun to cause flooding in downtown Orlando Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian: Strong winds, heavy flooding devastates downtown Fort Myers
Strong winds and heavy rain floods downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida.
Enormous tree pulled from roots, knocked down during Hurricane Ian
A huge tree in Geneva came down Wednesday during heavy rain and high wind gusts caused by Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’
"Your first flight was my worst flight ever," a pilot who flew over Hurricane Ian said. "It was the worst thing you could want to happen as a pilot."
Hurricane Ian may be among top 5 most powerful hurricanes to make US landfall
With top sustained winds of 155 mph, Hurricane Ian is a strong Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but only four hurricanes have ever struck the U.S. with stronger winds.