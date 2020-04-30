As storms move out, clear skies and cool temperatures follow for Central Florida

article

After a rainy morning, skies will clear making way for a cool night in Central Florida.

A cold front pushed a line of heavy downpours and gusty winds across the area early on Thursday.

A 39 mph wind gust was reported at Playalinda Beach at 4:55 AM.

The rain will wrap up by 2:00 PM, with clouds clearing and afternoon highs around 81 in Orlando.

Winds will be breezy out of the west, at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows dropping down to the mid-and-upper 50s.