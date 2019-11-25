Central Florida wakes up to temperatures in the 30s, 40s as Thanksgiving week kicks off

Bundle up! Central Florida residents woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Monday.

A cold front entered the Central Florida area early on Sunday morning, dropping temperatures into Monday morning. Wake-up temperatures reached the 30s in some parts of the region, showing a drop of over 20 degrees.

Highs for Monday will rebound back into the upper 60s, lower 70s. Temperatures overnight will remain chilly, sticking in the 40s and 50s.

Despite the cooler weather, sunshine will prevail on Monday as clouds and rain stay away.

Temperatures are expected to kick back up after Tuesday, with highs from Wednesday onward hitting the 80s. This means that Thanksgiving will be warm and mostly sunny.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, hurricane season is almost over, as it comes to an end on November 30.

