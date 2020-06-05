Coastal Flood Advisory in effect along the Florida Gulf Coast

article

As of 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the Storm Surge Watch in coastal Levy, Citrus and Dixie Counties has been replaced with a Coastal Flood Advisory.

While there is no longer the possibility of life-threatening inundation, coastal flooding will still be an issue.

The main window of concern will be around high tide on Sunday. A water rise of 2-4' will be possible.

Wind impacts from the storm are not expected.

Residents in the coastal areas of Dixie, Levy & Citrus Counties should pay close attention to the Gulf of Mexico and the progress of now Tropical Storm "Cristobal".

