Cold front will drop temperatures this weekend into the 30s, 40s across Central Florida

2020 in Central Florida kicked off with cold temperatures and more is on the way.

The first day of the new year saw early morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the region. With lots of sunshine forecasted on Wednesday, temperatures will climb but only to the upper 60s or lower 70s.

The region is expected to warm back up though, as our winds become more south-southeasterly on Thursday and then out of the south on Friday.

The warmth will not last long though as our next cold front approaches the state on Friday night. It will move over Central Florida by early Saturday morning. Fast-moving showers and storms will accompany it but conditions should improve by Saturday afternoon. However, if the front fluctuates in speed, this can change.

Advertisement

The coldest air will arrive on Sunday morning, with wake-up temperature in the 30s and 40s across Central Florida.

Cooler temperatures can be expected well into the first full work week of 2020.

Download the FOX 35 News app for the latest on the weather in Central Florida, including live radar, daily forecast updates, and more.