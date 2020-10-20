Epsilon to strengthen into hurricane while approaching Bermuda

Tropical Storm Epsilon is strengthening as it continues its path towards Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Tropical Storm Epsilon is located about 765 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is moving east-northeast at 3 mph. It is expected to approach Bermuda on Thursday.

They said Epsilon currently has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. Gradual strengthening is expected and it should become a hurricane on Wednesday or Thursday.

