'Feels like' temps in the triple digits for Central Florida

article

What's the difference between Orlando, Florida, and Kingston, Jamaica weather-wise today? Nothing.

Prepare to sweat a lot if you leave your comfy air-conditioned surroundings this week. Much of the tropical influence took shape when storm Cristobal was in the Gulf of Mexico. The system pumped Florida full of moisture, increasing rain chances, and temperatures.

High temperatures across the area will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The warmth will combine with all of the tropical moisture, making things a bit oppressive as we head into the peak of warming by this afternoon.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Rain will do little to cool things down until some areas see heavy downpours developing during the afternoons and early evenings.

Advertisement

It's important to hydrate and be mindful of your health while outdoors this afternoon. The heat index -- or the 'feels like' -- temperature forecast will rise easily into the triple digits today, capping off at nearly 102 to 103 degrees.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 weather app for severe weather alerts, live radar, daily forecast reports, and more.

This will take conditions into the danger zone and can negatively impact health while outdoors for an extended period of time. Hydration is key, also try to seek out some air conditioning to cool down if you can. The heat index will lower to cooler levels as the area dries out a bit late week and into the coming weekend. Stay safe!

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.