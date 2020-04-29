FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY declared for Thursday!

article

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY has been declared for the viewing area on Thursday.

The latest storm risk outlook has the entire area in a "MARGINAL RISK" for severe weather very late tonight into Thursday morning. This means the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain and perhaps some small hail could accompany some of the stronger storms as they move across Central Florida.



Current forecast/tracking modeling suggests that the main line will be up in the Big Bend area over to DIxie to Alachua Counties as we head through the early morning hours. Could be some damaging wind gusts and of course heavy rain coming in off the Gulf of Mexico during this time.

The line will move through fairly quickly with weather improvements coming to this area by late morning into the afternoon.

The severe threat will continue closer to Orlando by mid-late morning into the afternoon hours. Again, primary threats during this time appear to be damaging winds, heavy rainfall and some small hail.

The tornado threat is extremely low this go around but, we won't let our guard down in the FOX 35 Weather Center. We will track this threat until the very end for you!

Another look at the risk associated with the incoming system and the "MARGINAL RISK" of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts appear to be the main threat, if anything changes we will update the plan immediately.

