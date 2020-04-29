FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail possible for Central Florida

A FOX 35 Weather Alert Day has been declared on Thursday for Central Florida.

The latest storm risk outlook has the entire viewing area in a "marginal risk" for severe weather into Thursday morning. This means the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain, and perhaps some small hail could accompany some of the stronger storms as they move across Central Florida.

The severe threat will continue closer to Orlando by mid-late morning into the afternoon hours. Again, primary threats during this time appear to be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and some small hail.

The tornado threat is extremely low but we won't let our guard down in the FOX 35 Weather Center. We will track this threat until the very end for you.

FOX 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards provided a timeline at when the storms will arrive into certain parts of Florida. The northern parts of the regions began seeing impacts between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. The Orlando-metro could see the most activity between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Be sure to have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded to receive breaking weather alerts should conditions turn severe in your area.